Union awaits answer on county's findings

Apr. 15—KEYSER, W.Va. — Although hearing dates have been set for defendants in West Virginia's largest known poaching case, a local union awaits results of an unrelated investigation of one of the accused.

In January, 223 charges involving at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally in Mineral, Grant and Hampshire counties in West Virginia from mid September to late December were filed against eight area residents.

Facing misdemeanor charges are Tyler Biggs, his father Christopher Biggs, Dalton Dolly, Colton Broadwater, his father Gregory Broadwater, Ivy Rodehaver, Robert Horner Sr. and his son Robert "Beau" Horner Jr.

Two felony charges against Christopher Biggs — forgery and conspiracy to commit forgery — were dismissed April 8 in Mineral County Magistrate Court.

"It's always ongoing," Natural Resources Police Capt. Robert Clark said Friday of the possibility for new developments in the case.

Tyler Biggs and Dolly were Mineral County deputy sheriffs at the time of the alleged crimes and resigned from their jobs after the charges were filed.

'Still waiting'

After the West Virginia charges were filed, Christopher Biggs was suspended from his job as the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services EMS Chief.

At that time, county officials said Lt. Michael Salvadge would serve as acting EMS chief.

Nearly three months before the charges were made public, the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1715 in Cumberland, which represents paid full-time firefighters and emergency medical services personnel, asked Allegany County officials to remove Christopher Biggs from his position as EMS chief for reasons including questionable integrity.

Allegany County officials said they would investigate the matter, and met with some of the union members to gather more information, IAFF Local 1715 President Ken McKenzie said.

"Regardless of the (poaching case) results, IAFF Local 1715 is still waiting on the results of the county's investigation of the evidence we provided of hostile work environment, nepotism, repeated violation of Weingarten rights, weaponization of QA information, questionable ethics, policies implemented unfairly, and derogatory comments made about employees in front of others by former EMS Chief Biggs," McKenzie said via email. "At this time we have had no answer on the county's findings."

The union members "all feel that under (Salvadge) the department is moving forward in a good direction and working together addressing issues that affected our service," McKenzie said.

Allegany County Government Administrator Jason Bennett said Christopher Biggs is suspended without pay.

Bennett would not discuss the status of the county's evaluation of Biggs.

"The investigation is an ongoing personnel issue and we cannot comment further right now," he said via email.

Hearing dates

Pretrial hearings will be held 9 a.m. April 25 for the Broadwaters, Dolly and Rodehaver.

Pretrial hearings will be held 9 a.m. May 16 in Mineral County for the Biggses and Horners.

Tyler Biggs and the Broadwaters also face related criminal cases in Garrett County.

Those court dates are set for 9 a.m. April 27 and 28.

Maryland Natural Resources Police Public Information Officer Lauren Moses said via email recently that the agency has not issued any additional charges in the case.

"Our investigation is closed," she said.

Teresa McMinn is the Digital Editor for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.