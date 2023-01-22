Union Bankshares' (NASDAQ:UNB) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.36

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 2nd of February to $0.36. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 5.8%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

View our latest analysis for Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Union Bankshares has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on Union Bankshares' last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 49%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 7.0% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 49% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Union Bankshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.00 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.44. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.7% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Union Bankshares has been growing its earnings per share at 7.0% a year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Story continues

Union Bankshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on Union Bankshares management tenure, salary, and performance. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here