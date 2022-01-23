Union Bankshares' (NASDAQ:UNB) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 3rd of February to US$0.35. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.3%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Union Bankshares' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, Union Bankshares was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 10.8% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Union Bankshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.00 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.4% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Union Bankshares has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Union Bankshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in Union Bankshares in our latest insider ownership analysis.

