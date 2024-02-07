Union Baptist plans Black history program

Feb. 7—MOULTRIE — Evangelist Teresa Hill Goings will be the speaker for a Black history program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at Union Baptist Church.

Goings was born in Adel to the late Leroy Hill Sr. and Doris Inman Hill. As a child, both her mother and her grandmother, Clara Inman, taught her to fear and love the Lord, she said.

In August 1980, she married Pastor Tommy Goings. They are the parents of two children, Virginia Goings Holt and Tommy Sherrod Goings. They are the grandparents of four granddaughters.

Goings graduated in 1999 from Thomas University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in social work. She was employed for 24 years at the Georgia Department of Human Services; she retired on Aug. 31, 2023. She received a Bachelor of Ministry degree through the Ministry of Christ Inc. Bible College in Valdosta on June 1, 2019. Currently she is studying to receive a Master of Ministry degree.

Goings has ministered for more than 35 years. She strives to place emphasis on teaching God's people the importance of exhibiting Christian conduct and being living examples of righteousness in the world, according to her biography.

"My humble objective is to passionately teach the unwavering word of God in a simple, scriptural manner, inspiring and challenging the hearer to live this Holy Word without compromising," she said. "I am committed to my testimony of God's grace given to me and teaching others the profound grace given to them."

The pastor of Union Baptist Church is the Rev. Freddie Williams.