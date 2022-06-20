Union Beach police breakup teen's pop-up party

UNION BEACH — Borough police broke up a pop-up party on Saturday night organized by a 17-year-old through social media, according to the police department's Facebook page.

As dozens of young partygoers arrived in the borough, they were dispersed by borough police and law enforcement personnel from the Monmouth County Sheriff's Department and Middletown, Hazlet, Keyport, Holmdel, Matawan and Keansburg police departments, according to the post.

Union Beach Police said their detectives and the New Jersey Regional Operations Intelligence Center were able to intercept the messages and prepare prior to the event.

"The UBPD (Union Beach Police Department) will not tolerate nor accept these unsanctioned gatherings that have resulted historically in chaos throughout the state," police officials said on Facebook. "Organizers will be held accountable."

Authorities issued 15 summonses to partygoers, according to police.

Police said pop-up party surges result in thousands of dollars in costs to taxpayers: in extra law enforcement service to break up fights and stop disorderly conduct, and for the cleanup left in the wake of the parties.

"The quality of life to our residents and visitors alike are and will continue to be our number one priority," police said in the post.

