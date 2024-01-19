Union boss confronts Starmer over North Sea drilling ban

Gary Smith, GMB leader, has warned the Labour leader over his energy plan - Guy Smallman/Getty

Sir Keir Starmer was warned this week his ban on new North Sea oil drilling would undermine national security by the head of one of Britain’s biggest trade unions, The Telegraph can reveal.

Gary Smith, the general secretary of GMB, which gives money to Labour, confronted Sir Keir over the policy at a private meeting between trade union chiefs and the Labour leader on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Smith is understood to have said blocking all new licences for North Sea oil and gas would be “bad for investment, bad for jobs and bad for national security”, or words to that effect.

The clash shows how tensions remain within the Labour coalition about the real world implications of Sir Keir’s net zero drive to bring about “clean power” by 2030.

The arguments also directly echo the ones being made publicly by the Conservative Party, potentially handing a political advantage to Rishi Sunak as he attacks the policy to try to win over voters.

A Labour source did not deny the exchange, saying: “Their position is clear. Our position is clear. But we are working together on the way forward. Workers are at the heart of our energy plan.”

A GMB spokesman declined to comment.

One source familiar with events characterised the exchange as being robust but not angry.

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to cut down Britain's use of oil and gas - iStockphoto/Igors Aleksejevs

There was also debate in the meeting about Labour’s stance on Gaza, given Sir Keir long declined to call for a ceasefire, and his pledge to borrow £28 billion a year to fund green investment.

The comments were all made at a gathering of the Trade Union & Labour Party Liaison Organisation (Tulo), which brings together unions affiliated with Labour and senior party figures.

The gathering took place in Labour Party headquarters on Tuesday afternoon, with around 25 people present, though those in attendance changed throughout the session.

Such meetings are held every couple of months, according to Labour and union sources, but are rarely made public. They offer a chance to privately debate policy and internal party matters.

Labour has vowed to not sign off any new licences for oil and gas drilling in the North Sea if it wins office at the next general election, which is expected to be held in the autumn.

Labour's net zero aims are echoed by activists who oppose new oil licenses - Danny Lawson/PA

The drive is part of its accelerated plan to make the UK a net-zero carbon emitter by 2050. Existing licences, however, will not be overturned, meaning some drilling will continue for many years.

The GMB, which with more than half a million members is Britain’s third biggest union, represents workers in the North Sea, which explains its critical stance on the policy.

Ban ‘would make UK more reliant on Russia’

Mr Smith’s argument to Sir Keir that his policy would undercut national security referenced the idea that banning new drilling would leave the UK more reliant on oil and gas imports.

Critics of the policy have argued that becoming more dependent on energy exports from places like Russia under Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, or Middle Eastern autocracies would harm the UK’s interests.

Putin was accused of “weaponising” his country’s oil and gas reserves when the flow of exports to Europe after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine slowed, driving up prices.

Mr Sunak has made that same argument, last summer criticising “those like Sir Keir Starmer who want to ban new licences but make us ever more dependent on hostile states like Russia”.

A Conservative Party source reacted to the news by saying: “The GMB union are bang on the money on this. This is a policy purely designed to appeal to affluent metropolitans at the expense of the national interest.

“We are going to need gas for many years to come and Sir Keir wants all of that to be imported supporting jobs in Qatar and Nigeria rather than Britain.”

Mr Smith, who had been GMB’s Scottish secretary before taking on the top job in June 2021, has long also been critical of the Tories handling of the North Sea oil and gas industry.

A Labour spokesman declined to comment.

