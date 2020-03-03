How Some Union Bosses Menace American Workers' Freedom

Before the House approved a sweeping union-boss wish list that attempts to send workers back into the 20th century, AFL-CIO union leader Richard Trumka warned lawmakers that “Those who would oppose, delay, or derail this legislation, do not ask us—do not ask the labor movement—for a dollar or a door knock. We won’t be coming.”

In other words, if lawmakers didn’t vote for legislation that eliminates jobs that aren’t easily unionized and forces workers to pay fees to unions they do not want to belong to (along with many other union wish list items), unions would refuse to use their money and resources to help them get reelected.

In the 1950s, more than 30% of workers were union members. Now, only 6.2%of private sector workers belong to unions. In states where workers have the right to choose whether to join a union, only 2% to 5% of workers belong to unions.

And much of the reason can be traced to efforts such as this. When unions fought for safer working conditions and fairer wages—when they addressed matters that legitimately improved the lives of their members—they flourished.

When it got to the point where they were arguing to eliminate jobs and force workers to underwrite political causes with which they don’t agree, they floundered.

