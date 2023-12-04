Union calls for end to double-bunked housing after officer attacked at Kent jail

The King County Corrections Guild, the union for King County corrections officers, said it wants to put an end to double-bunked housing units after an officer was viciously attacked by four inmates.

The attack happened on Saturday at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent. The Guild said the inmates came up to the officer from behind, put a towel over his face, placed him in a chokehold and took him to the ground, where they attacked him.

The officer had to be treated for his injuries at a local hospital and is now recovering at home.

The union said it was “deeply disturbed” by the incident and chastised department leaders for their decision to double bunk housing units at the jail.

“This appalling act of violence is directly related to the decisions made by the department leadership, against the objections of the King County Corrections Guild, to double bunk housing units at the RJC and to lower the classification levels of inmates to lower security levels so they could be housed in open units like the ones at the RJC,” the Guild wrote in a news release.

Union leadership said they had raised safety concerns and warned the department that such an incident could happen because of the decisions.

After the attack, the Guild sent a letter to department leaders, calling for an end to double-bunked units at the RJC or for such units to have a two-officer staff.

“The guild also demands the cessation of the security overrides to inmates for housing purposes. These measures are crucial to ensuring the safety of our members and the inmates in the King County Jail system. Department leaders have agreed to meet with the corrections union to discuss these issues,” the news release said.