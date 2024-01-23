Union Catholic student brought gun to school, archdiocese says

The handgun found Monday inside Union Catholic High School was brought to the Scotch Plains campus by a student, according to a Newark Archdiocese spokesperson.

In a statement released to the school community on Tuesday, spokesperson Maria Margiotta said the school on Monday implemented a precautionary shelter-in-place protocol for about three hours as local police secured the premises.

"A search was conducted that led to the discovery of a concealed firearm that had been brought to school by a student," the statement said.

Scotch Plains Police Chief Jeffrey Briel reported that at 10:45 a.m. Monday the police department received a call from a member of the Union Catholic High School administration about a handgun that was recovered inside the school.

Briel said the building, located at 1600 Martine Ave., was immediately placed on lockdown, and Scotch Plains police responded and recovered the weapon found by school personnel.

Police have not indicated where the weapon was found, if it was loaded and if anyone has been arrested or charged.

The archdiocese reported that during this time, students and faculty remained safe, and class schedules continued until the protocol was lifted just prior to school dismissal.

"There were no active threats or harm to the students, staff or school during the incident, and no active threat remains. Nonetheless, the incident is deeply concerning to the entire school community," the archdiocese's statement said.

Besides Union Catholic, school lockdowns were reported in other Scotch Plains and Fanwood schools as well as in neighboring Westfield.

A formal review of the incident is underway, the archdiocese said, and added the school's administration is cooperating with law enforcement officials in the investigation. In addition, counselors are available at the school for students or staff who need support at this time, the archdiocese said.

The archdiocese said the safety of students and staff is the top priority and the school routinely conducts security drills to practice safety procedures for responding to emergencies, in accordance with state guidelines. Students also are urged to report any potential school safety concerns, the archdiocese said.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Union Catholic NJ High School student brought gun to campus