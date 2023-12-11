Union Chill moves forward with cannabis dispensary plan in Corning: What to know

The first goal of Union Chill Cannabis, a cannabis dispensary planned to open at the former Corning Leader building on W. Pulteney Street, is providing distribution services to people in the City of Corning and the surrounding areas.

“Delivery is the first thing we will be working on,” said owner Josh Canfield, who also owns Next Level Wellness, a CBD shop in Hornell. “We plan to get that up and going before we get our retail open.”

Canfield said Union Chill Cannabis is hopeful to meet with the City Planning Commission on Jan. 2, to receive site plan approval for the 12,000-square-foot building to convert the space into a dispensary.

“From all the previous meetings we’ve met all the requirements they’ve asked of us,” Canfield said. “The only thing that was holding us back at that point was the zoning law was not in place.”

Union Chill Cannabis hopes to open a retail dispensary at the former The Leader location, at 34 W. Pulteney St.

City code amended to allow dispensary plans

The Corning City Council voted 5-4 in early December to amend a chapter of the city code, matching the New York State Office of Cannabis Management's adult-use final regulations.

Under the state cannabis law, a cannabis facility may not be within 500 feet, on the same road, of the nearest entrance building or playground equipment occupied exclusively as a public youth facility.

The amendment allows the city Planning Commission to determine plans to open Union Chill, at 34 W. Pulteney St., and Green Rush, at 90 E. Market St., which formerly housed Wine & Design.

Jared Aaldenberg is one of the city Southside residents who spoke to the Corning City Council Monday against the proposed cannabis regulations change.

When will Union Chill open

Canfield said the retail dispensary on Pulteney Street will likely open in the early spring of 2024.

“There is going to be a lot of work done at the building on West Pulteney Street,” Canfield said. “We are redoing the roof, the parking lot, putting new signs and new bushes outside the building and the entire inside of the building will be upgraded. We have quite a project in front of us.”

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Corning, NY cannabis shop plans move forward: What's next