Union City man arrested for assaulting girlfriend for 6 days, held her and her daughter captive

A man was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend for six days after holding her and her daughter against their will.

Preston Gilbert, 24, of Union City, was located by authorities and charged with felonious assault early Saturday morning.

Gilbert was previously arrested by the Union City Ohio Police Department on November 12th for domestic violence.

He was released by Darke County Municipal Court “on his own recognizance,” a spokesperson stated in a news release.

A few hours after his release, he returned to his residence and held his girlfriend and her daughter against their will, the spokesperson said. He then assaulted his girlfriend for six days, even using a box-cutter to cut her, according to the investigation.

The female was able to escape when employees of Darke County Department of Job and Family Services visited the house to check on the children residing in the home, the spokesperson informed.

Union City Police were dispatched November 18th to the 300 block of North Walnut Street in response to a “domestic incident,” the spokesperson said.

Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple injuries on the female who, subsequently, was transported to the Union City, Ohio Fire and Rescue, then to Wayne Health Emergency Department.

Gilbert is currently being held in the Randolph County Sheriff Jail where he is awaiting extradition back to Ohio.

Darke County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and possibly file additional charges.

Officials thank Union City, the Indiana Police Department, and Darke County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance investigating this case.







