Union City man charged after child porn reportedly seized during search

Mar. 9—A 50-year-old Union City man is in custody after police said they seized dozens of videos and images of child pornography from his home.

Jared Fulton Brown was charged Wednesday in Darke County Municipal Court with two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

The investigation began after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program contacted Union City police about the suspect uploading child porn using Instagram, according to a Facebook post by the Union City Police Department.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for his home and found more than 40 pornographic videos involving children and multiple images, according to police. Several items were reportedly seized for forensic evaluation.

The charges involve incidents alleged to have happened on June 24, 2021, and Jan. 3, according to the criminal complaint.

"Our agency will continue to investigate these heinous crimes. We will do all in our power to ensure Jared Brown is charged with all appropriate offenses as we continue our investigation," said Chief Mark Ater. "We will do our part in preventing children from being sexually exploited. We will also continue to work in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies to put individuals behind bars."

Brown remains in the Darke County Jail.