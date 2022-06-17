Union City police asking for public’s help to identify young carjacking suspects
Union City police are asking for the public’s help to identify a group of young people wanted in a carjacking earlier this month.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The group of teens are accused of carjacking someone at a Chevron gas station on Buffington Road on June 1.
TRENDING STORIES:
Man kidnaps young mother, toddler before shooting mother to death in DeKalb woods
Grave joke: Headstone’s profane message no laughing matter to Iowa officials
Alabama church shooting: 1 person killed, 2 injured; suspect in custody
Police said the group stole the car at around 7 a.m.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Union City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 404-416-7974.