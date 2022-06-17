Union City police asking for public’s help to identify young carjacking suspects

Union City police are asking for the public’s help to identify a group of young people wanted in a carjacking earlier this month.

The group of teens are accused of carjacking someone at a Chevron gas station on Buffington Road on June 1.

Police said the group stole the car at around 7 a.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Union City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 404-416-7974.