Union City Schools backs away from national sex ed standards

UNION CITY — With no board discussion Monday night, Union City school board members unanimously modified national sex education standards taught to students.

Superintendent Chris Katz explained, “Our primary focus is basic reproductive health, sex education, helping to lower teenage pregnancies, and decrease the number of diseases.”

The decision to change the 10-year-old guidelines came after a student last year questioned how to deal with a friendship with a student who came out as gay.

The response drew concern from some parents. Katz put together a sex advisory committee to review the standards and recommend the changes.

Katz said, “What we don’t do is attempt to tell students that their parents' beliefs, what they’ve taught them are wrong or incorrect. People are free to have their own views, whether they’re based on their religion or based on their own judgment.”

While vague, the new standards are designed for staff to remain neutral regarding LGBTQ topics in class.

Parent Tate Goodwin told the board at its August meeting when the new standards were introduced, “Other parents present liberal teaching at home as they please. If our goal is to cherish and protect our children, you should want to protect the innocence of young age.”

Pastor Don Mason of the First Congregational Church in Union City served on the sex education advisory committee that unanimously approved the new standards.

Mason told the board, “There are gay and gender nonbinary people throughout our communities, our faith homes and our schools. Banning conversations about homosexuality in sex ed class and directing teachers to ignore the topic will not change that fact.”

Mason was also concerned discussion about anatomy would not convey necessary information to students. “While assurances have been made by the superintendent that there will be no repercussions when these subjects are addressed in response to student questions. I am not reassured," the pastor said.

“I would hate to see teachers punished or reassigned because they provide an appropriate and accurate instruction about a student question,” Mason told the board.

Katz said the classes teach about LGBTQ in a way that “focuses on a recognition that there are many different kinds of people with different beliefs.”

Katz said all students are taught, “Everyone should treat each other with dignity and respect, no bullying, and basically just be kind to everyone.”

The sex education standards are based on Michigan requirements.

The superintendent said the school brings up sex education topics in social studies in elementary schools for a couple of days.

In Middle School, two weeks or 10 classes cover sex education, Katz told his board when the proposal was introduced at the August meeting. “It’s a little bit longer in High School.”

Parents get a letter and automated phone call about a month before sex education is introduced in classes, allowing them to remove their child from those classes.

