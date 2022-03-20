Union Co. To Host 2022 Queer Empowerment Hour Virtual Series

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of Commissioners is hosting a virtual series starting Monday called 2022 OUT in Union County: Queer Empowerment Hour with host Micayla Mirabella.

This series will explore LGBTQ+ specific topics and offer stories and discussions involving queer folks from different backgrounds and experiences. The hour-long virtual discussions, organized by the Union County Office LGBTQ Affairs, begins on Monday, March 21, and runs through Dec. 5, 2022.

Each session will include some of New Jersey's most dedicated LGBTQ+ advocates, community leaders and allies, according to the Board of Commissioners.

“It has been four years since the Office of LGBTQ Affairs was created and the Union County Board of County Commissioners continue to remain an ally and advocate for our LGBTQ+ community,” Commissioner Chair Rebecca Williams said. “This office does a wonderful job at hosting a variety of programs and events which aim to educate, start a conversation on LGBTQ+ issues and introduce resources available to our residents.”

Registration is required to join the Zoom session or watch live on the County of Union, New Jersey Facebook page. The schedule and registration links can be found at ucnj.org/lgbtq.

Commissioner and liaison to the Board's LGBTQ+ Ad Hoc Committee Alexender Mirabella said the series is designed to promote advocacy and engage in rational conversations that can bring people toward understanding and acceptance of the queer community.

“Increasing awareness and responding to the community’s needs is a very important step in making sure everyone in our county feels included and heard," Mirabella said. "I am proud to stand together as one of the most diverse counties in New Jersey and I continue to support these efforts.”



The schedule of sessions is as follows:



· Monday, March 21: LGBTQ Women in History (who are they and what is their impact)

· Monday, April 18: Workplace Inclusion (the benefits of acceptance at work)

· Monday, May 16: Intersectionality (a discussion of privilege and discrimination)

· Monday, June 20: We Say Gay (the impact of anti-LGBTQ+ state laws and patchwork legal protections across the country)

· Monday, July 18: Guest Host / Topic TBD

· Monday, August 15: Guest Host / Topic TBD

· Monday, September 19: Family Planning (pathways to LGBTQ+ parenthood)

· Monday, October 17: Policy in LGBTQ+ History (the residual effects of historical laws and policies)

· Monday, November 21: Transgender Awareness (how to be an ally to transgender folks)

· Monday, December 5: HIV/AIDS (overcoming pandemics – end the epidemic and COVID-19)

For more information about the Office of LGBTQ Affairs, contact Danni Newbury at 908-527-4742 or dnewbury@ucnj.org or visit ucnj.org/lgbtq.





This article originally appeared on the Cranford Patch