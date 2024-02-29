Union complaint alleges Kern Medical Hospital Authority has overpaid executives millions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Service Employees International Union Local 521 (SEIU) representing workers at Kern Medical filed a complaint with the California Fair Political Practices Commission on Tuesday, alleging the Kern Medical Hospital Authority overpaid its top executives, through their own private consulting firms, around $23 million over the last four years.

Scott Thygerson, the current CEO for the Kern Hospital Authority, Andrew Cantu, the Chief Financial Officer and former hospital authority CEO Russell Judd were all named in the complaint.

An attorney for SEIU, Alex Nazarov, said the complaint alleges conflict of interest by executives, including that hospital executives “funneled millions of dollars” away from the public hospital to their own management companies.

The complaint is the latest accusation in a long-running dispute between the Hospital Authority and the union over staffing shortages, especially for nurses, which the union says has compromised care at Kern Medical for years.

“Nothing at Kern Medical will change if we stay silent,” nurse and SEIU Local 521 steward Ana Palacio said. “As health care professionals, we must continue to elevate our practices and that means we must speak up when our patients’ lives depend on it.”

Kern Medical issued a statement on the allegations saying it would aggressively defend itself against the “utterly meritless complaint.”

Read the full statement below:

Kern Medical has received a complaint from the California Fair Political Practices Commission that Sydnee Galusha, an SEIU employee, filed on behalf of SEIU Local 521. The complaint alleges Kern Medical violated California’s conflict of interest laws. This is an utterly meritless complaint which Kern Medical will aggressively defend. While we would prefer to have a cooperative relationship with SEIU Local 521, that requires both parties to act in good faith, and the union has not acted in good faith in our effort to improve labor relations. It is disappointing that SEIU Local 521 continues to act in a divisive manner that wastes Kern Medical’s limited resources, distracts from our vital mission to care for the most vulnerable in our community, and affects our efforts to recruit more physicians to Bakersfield and Kern County through our teaching programs. SEIU will learn that frivolous actions have consequences. Kern Medical statement

