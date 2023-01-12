Union County authorities use drone equipped with infrared to track down suspects

The Union County Sheriff’s Office used a drone on Saturday night to track down a woman wanted for felony assault and a man wanted in a separate crime.

A witness told Monroe Police a woman hit a man walking in front of her car.

Deputies said the woman and the man in the car wanted on other charges drove into Marshville, abandoned the car, and ran off.

it was unclear where they went, so the sheriff’s office used a drone to track them down.

Deputies gave Channel 9′s Erika Jackson an inside look at the technology used to fight crime.

Operators fly the drone while an observer watches its activity on a screen.

While doing those tasks, they will direct deputies who are patrolling the scene.

The lead of the Union County Sheriff’s Office drone program said standard imaging works during the day. However, infrared technology is vital in the dark.

“When you’re in the dark, obviously you can only see so far in front of you,” said Deputy Cory Weiss, a crime scene investigator. “You can only go so far with a flashlight, as well. So when we can put technology like this in the air and we can use that infrared. It gives you a really good idea of what you’re looking at. What you’re looking for.”

Deputies said they’re working on training a drone operator for each patrol squad, so they can get a bird’s eye view faster on more cases.

They also use drones to find missing people, search and rescue and photograph scenes.

The sheriff’s office has been using drone technology for almost five years.

