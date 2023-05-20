Union County deputies to step up patrols after senior prank

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is increasing patrols at schools in the county after serious damage was done from a recent senior prank.

The prank at one of Union County’s public schools caused “significant, costly property damage resulting in an extensive clean-up and repair process,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

Electrical and computer equipment were destroyed. Officials are assessing how much damage was done. The cost is expected to be significant, deputies said.

The people responsible are being identified and charges will be filed. No one has been arrested yet, deputies said Friday night.

The sheriff’s office warned that going into a school without permission or authorization during non-school hours is considered a felony.

Damaging school property is also an arrestable offense.

