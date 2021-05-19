Union County Jail inmates refuse COVID-19 vaccine

May 19—LEWISBURG — Warden Doug Shaffer of the Union County Jail said all 18 inmates who were offered a vaccine against COVID-19 have refused.

Shaffer spoke during the prison board portion of Tuesday's Union County Commissioners meeting. He said the jail was offering the Moderna vaccine, which is two shots. Shaffer said he specifically offered the vaccine to inmates expected to be held beyond the recommended four-week waiting period between shots.

"They're afraid, that's the bottom line. They don't trust it," Shaffer said.

New intakes at the jail are behind held in quarantine for 7 to 10 days unless they're able to prove they've been fully vaccinated, Shaffer said.

In other jail business, Shaffer said the prison recently replaced its DVR recording device for the facility's surveillance system. It has the capability for up to 40 cameras. The jail currently has 20 cameras, he said.

— ERIC SCICCHITANO