Union County Judge quashes motion for release in fatal hit-and-run case

Sep. 12—LA GRANDE — Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers denied a motion for release of a La Grande man accused in a hit-and-run death last month

Elijah Ward was arrested on Aug. 16 in connection with the hit-and-run death of Maison Andrew. The Union County Grand Jury indicted Ward on one count each of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person and driving under the influence of intoxicants. The first three charges are felony level offenses.

Ward told police that he had been drinking the night of Aug. 13 and that he continued driving after seeing a dark shadow and hearing a thump on his car. In statements during his interview, Ward said he thought it could have been a garbage can, tree branch or something thrown at his car.

La Grande attorney Rick Dall was appointed as Ward's counsel by the court. In early September, Dall submitted a motion for release — requesting bail be reduced to $25,000 or that Ward be released without bail to a third-party or on written promise to return to court.

Powers denied the release request and kept bail at $50,000.

Ward is scheduled to appear in court for a settlement conference on Sept. 14.

