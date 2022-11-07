Union County K-9 helps finds missing person just hours after phone call

Late last month a Union Co. Sheriff’s Office bloodhound successfully tracked and located a missing person with a cognitive impairment.

Union Co. authorities were sent to an Indian Trail home to investigate a report of a missing person. The caller said an elderly loved one had left the family home walking and had not been seen for a long time.

ALSO READ: Oakboro K-9 wins national contest to help fund department

Officers called for K-9 bloodhound, Justice, to be brought to the residence and provided the dog with an article with the missing person’s scent on it. Justice began tracking the scent and found the missing person about 1/2 mile away from the house unharmed.

The missing person was returned home by Union Co. authorities and reunited with family members.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 dead, 1 hurt after car shot into in Hickory, police say)



