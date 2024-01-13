Union County man arrested on corruption of minors charges

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police have a man in custody they say stands accused of sexually assaulting minors.

26-year-old Caleb Reedy, of Lewisburg, was arrested Friday, January 12, as a result of a sexual abuse investigation according to state police.

Authorities say the investigation began in July 2023 when an underage victim reported to Pennsylvania State Police that she had been indecently assaulted a few days prior.

A second underage victim then came forward as well and stated that she had been assaulted in the same manner for a total of three incidents according to investigators.

Officials say that the victims both identified Reedy as the alleged abuser.

It was then discovered through further investigation that Reedy had been inappropriately sexually communicating with the minors through Snapchat, troopers say.

According to court documents, Reedy has been charged with 4 counts of corruption of minors, four counts of indecent assault with forcible compulsion, two counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, and other related charges.

Reedy was not able to post his $100,000 bail. He is due back in court on January 25 at 11 A.M. for a preliminary hearing.

