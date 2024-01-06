Union County man arrested for fentanyl death in June: Sheriff

MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested and charged with one count of felony death by distribution for someone overdosing on fentanyl, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation started in June of 2023 when deputies responded to a home on Rocky River Road for a narcotics overdose. The victim was 42-year-old Rochelle Newberry.

Officials say after six months of investigating the incident, they identified 35-year-old Cameron Nye as the source of the fentanyl that killed Newberry.

On Wednesday, Jan 3, deputies arrested Nye and took him to the Union County Detention Center where he was placed under a $500,000 secured bond.

“I am extremely proud of all the work that went into the case by all the UCSO personnel involved and we will continue to keep this local family in our thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of their loved one,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said.

