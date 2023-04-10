Union County man charged with 6th OVI offense, OSP says

A Union County man has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence for a sixth time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Scott Redding was arrested after troopers stopped him for a turn signal violation on US 33.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, troopers conducted a traffic stop and came into contact with Redding.

According to OSP, Redding showed signs of impairment and was arrested for OVI.

Redding had prior OVI convictions from 1994. 1996, 1999, 2004 and 2015.

He was charged with OVI and State OVI for a prior refusal, OSP said.

He is scheduled to appear in Marysville Municipal Court on Thursday.