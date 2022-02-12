Union County To Present Live Performance Of Broadway's 'Fences'

UNION COUNTY, NJ — In honor of Black History Month, Union County's Board of Commissioners — in partnership with the City of Rahway — is presenting a live performance of the award-winning Broadway play "Fences."

The performance will take place at the Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway on Friday, Feb. 18th at 7:00 p.m. The performance is part of a series hosted by the Commissioner Board in recognition of Black History Month.

“For almost 30 years, Fences has had a widespread impact for its intense portrayal of a family struggling against time, place and boundaries, while offering us new pathways for affirming our own hopes, dreams and expectations," Commissioner Chair Rebecca Williams said.

"We are very pleased to bring this groundbreaking theatrical experience to live audiences here in Union County, in partnership with the City of Rahway.”

The event will also include the presentation of the annual Chester Holmes Humanitarian award, which was established by the Freeholder Board — now the Commissioner Board — in 2012, as a highlight of Black History Month honoring the former County Freeholder and Rahway resident Chester Holmes, who passed away later that year in 2012.

Holmes was an accomplished civic leader who loved the Union County community. He was also a former police officer, community volunteer and member of the Army National Guard. He was the owner of his own company, Holmes Security, and a former Rahway Councilman.

The 2022 awardee is Dr. Inez Phillips Durham. Durham has made advocacy for children and families her life’s work as a practicing psychologist, a public school administrator, a local office holder, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.,and member of the Board of Trustees of Plainfield Public Library.

She has received recognition for her many contributions to the community as a volunteer from elected officials and local governments, as well as from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the NJ Coalition of Black Trade Unions, and the Board of Trustees of United Family and Children’s Society of Plainfield among other organizations.

The performance is free of charge but tickets must be reserved in advance. The UCPAC operates under the following COVID guidelines:



No one is allowed in the theater without either proof of COVID vaccine, or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of showtime.

Masks are required for all attendees.

"Fences" is a 1983 play by American playwright August Wilson, exploring a range of themes focusing on race relations and the evolving African-American experience. It premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning the 1987 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 1987 Tony Award for Best Play.

Many of the actors and actresses in the production also won Tony awards.

This year the Commissioner Board’s series of Black History Month events kicked off with a flag raising ceremony at the Union County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 1.



On Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m., the Commissioner Board will also host a free lecture on Zoom by Professor Keith E. Walcott of Union County College titled, “African American Survival: from Jim Crow to Civil Rights and beyond.” Professor Walcott will trace the capacity of African Americans to survive and achieve against great odds.

This month, Union County’s social media channels will also feature Black History Month messages in recognition of the “Divine Nine” historically Black sororities and fraternities.

For more information and updates on Union County’s Black History Month series, including links for the virtual events and ticketing information for Fences, visit ucnj.org/black-history-month.

In addition,to learn more about Black History Month programs, contact Judith Guest of the Union County Office of Community Engagement and Diversity at Judith.Guest@ucnj.org or 908-527-4388.





