Maintenance worker arrested after shooting into car in Union County school parking lot, GBI

A Union County Schools maintenance employee is in custody after authorities say he fired shots into a car parked on school campus.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday at Union County Primary School.

The GBI announced Friday that 64-year-old Dwight Anthony Brown was arrested less than an hour after the shooting.

Brown fired shots at a specific unoccupied vehicle parked in the school parking lot, the GBI said.

The GBI said school was not in session and the teacher planning was taking place at the time of the incident. Luckily, no one was injured.

Brown is currently being held in the Union County Detention Center on three counts of aggravated assault.

According to the Union County Primary School’s website, school was set to start Friday, Aug. 12, but will now remain closed as the investigation is ongoing.

“There is no threat to the community. The subject is in custody. Since school was not in session, no students were in any immediate danger. The incident occurred outside of the school, and no one was injured,” the school said.

The GBI says their investigation is ongoing, but the findings will be passed on to the Etowah Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution once complete.

