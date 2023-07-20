Union County teen leads chase in stolen vehicle

A young teen led deputies on a chase early Thursday morning, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies tried to do a traffic stop on a stolen car near Monroe. When they turned on their lights and sirens, the driver sped away instead of pulling over.

Deputies say during the chase, the driver drove through multiple red lights and passed cars on the wrong side of the road, almost losing control several times.

Law enforcement used a forced vehicle stop to finally end the chase and ensure the safety of other drivers.

Deputies took the driver out of the vehicle and learned he was a 14-year-old boy from the Lancaster, South Carolina, area.

The sheriff’s office attempted to get a secured custody order for the teen, but it was denied, and the suspect was returned to his parents.

Investigators charged the juvenile with felony fleeing to elude, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, reckless driving, and failure to stop for a steady red light, according to juvenile petitions.

