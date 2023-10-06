Union County vape shop closed after search warrant served for selling illegal drugs to minors

A Lake Butler vape shop was busted on Thur., Oct. 6 after the Union County Sheriff’s Office received information that the business was selling illegal drugs to kids.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Our agency started an immediate investigation by sending undercover law enforcement in to confirm the sale of illegal narcotics,” the sheriff’s office said.

At around 10:30 a.m. deputies served a search warrant at Smoke Haven Smoke Shop on 50 E. Main St. According to the sheriff’s office, the search warrant found evidence of illegal drugs packaged and ready to be sold. This included illegal cannabis vape oils. The drugs seized included a mixture of marijuana/hemp with high levels of THC oil.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The sheriff’s office also said that Jay Rami, 19, Gainesville, admitted to selling drugs to numerous minors.

Rami has been charged with the following:

1 count of felony marijuana sell

1 count of felony marijuana possession with intent to distribute

1 count of felony sale of synthetic cannabinoids

The Union County Sheriff’s Office thanked the community that informed it of the illegal drug sales and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office drug task force unit for assisting it in the execution of the search warrant.

“We are currently working closely with the City of Lake Butler to revoke their business/occupational license for running illegal activities,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Read: SJSO arrests 3 students for creating hit lists, plan to harm others at Creekside High School

Sheriff Brad Whitehead also said, “This type of behavior, selling illegal drugs to our children, WILL NOT be tolerated in Union County.”

At around the same time that the Union County vape shop was searched by deputies, Bradford County deputies served a search warrant on another related vape shop in Starke, Florida.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.