Union Depot amphitheater plan stinks: Joyce Wilson

Even though I’ve been retired from city government for 10 years and spend some of my winter in Florida, I’m still an El Pasoan and pay my taxes here. This latest idea for a performance center is a total waste of money.

It will net nothing in terms of a new venue. The site stinks. It’s isolated and an environmental hazard. Do you have any idea what it will cost to clean it up enough to build? Plus the noise and vibration from the railroad will undermine any performance.

If this City Council doesn’t support the original vision of the bond, then do nothing — but don’t do harm. Stop listening to folks like Max Grossman, who do nothing but destroy our city and undermine its progress.

Ten years ago, the community envisioned a facility with a minimum of 14,000 seats. Anything less is like flushing money down the toilet.

The historic Union Depot site could be the location for the long-delayed multipurpose cultural and performing arts center. The Union Depot was photographed with a drone in Feb. 2024.

How about collaborating with UTEP for a new and expanded Haskins Center facility with better accommodations, more seating and modern acoustics for performances? It could be a great three-party venture and create a world-class venue.

The multi-purpose center was intended to accommodate college and amateur sports as well as music and other events. That’s why it’s called multi purpose! Or look at the convention center site and block to the south, which could potentially address a multitude of issues, but eliminate some of the Duranguito conflict.

All the new hotels in Downtown weren’t looking for a rinky dink outdoor facility on the railroad. They were looking at a signature project to bring in major attractions and heads in beds. These were major high risk investments that relied on city leadership to deliver its part of the deal.

This is why political leadership is important. If you look at cities that we want to emulate, the difference is ultimately political leaders with vision. This is why it’s important to recruit and elect new leaders who commit to a grander vision for El Paso. Small minds lead to small visions and mediocrity. Which is exactly what this bright idea is.

I’m not just being critical but willing to help with better solutions. I’ll volunteer to help do better due diligence. All I ask is we go back to the original 2012 report that looked at the Tulsa center, and similar venues, as the best model for El Paso, and update that study.

Joyce Wilson was El Paso’s city manager from 2004-2013.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Union Depot amphitheater plan stinks: Joyce Wilson