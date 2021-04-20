Lawsuit seeks monetary damages after Asian American detective taunted
The complaint charges that Terrell Harper used anti-Asian slurs and even threatened Detective Vincent Chung's mother on March 11.
A Chinese American mother in the Boston suburbs is sending her sons to in-person classes this month, even after one of them was taunted with a racist “slanted-eyes” gesture at school, just days after the killings of women of Asian descent at massage businesses in Atlanta. In the Dallas area, a Korean American family is keeping their middle schooler in online classes for the rest of the year after they spotted a question filled with racist Chinese stereotypes, including a reference to eating dogs and cats, on one of her exams. As high schools and elementary schools across the country gradually re-open for full-time classes, Asian American families are wrestling with whether to send their children back out into the world at a time when anti-Asian hostility and violence is on the rise.
An Asian American producer for CNN was thrown to the ground and arrested while covering a protest for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 13. Unlawful arrest: Carolyn Sung was covering a protest following the murder of Daunte Wright, 20, an unarmed Black man shot and killed by an officer, when she was ordered to leave, according to CNN. CNN producer Carolyn Sung was wrongfully arrested by Minnesota state troopers on Tuesday night.
A 65-year-old Asian woman is speaking exclusively to Eyewitness News after she was viciously attacked in Midtown in a horrific incident that made national headlines.
A concerned citizen “was worried about the safety of the schoolchildren” and contacted authorities.
The prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines made a heartfelt plea Monday to the international community to help his country recover from a volcanic eruption that has displaced 20,000 people, saying the island nation is “in its midnight hour of need.” La Soufrière, the volcano on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent, unleashed its first big eruption of ash and hot gas April 9, a day after the government ordered people to evacuate homes nearby. The U.N.'s resident coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean said last week that the island was facing “a humanitarian crisis that is growing and may continue for weeks and months.”
Lee Yong-soo came out of a South Korean court disappointed on Wednesday (April 21). She is one of the surviving "comfort women" who raised a lawsuit against Japan for the sexual abuse they endured when forced to work in Japanese wartime brothels.The court upheld Japan's state immunity and dismissed the women's lawsuit, contradicting a ruling in a separate earlier case that ordered Tokyo to compensate victims. "It is very, very absurd. It's nonsense. Anyway, if the result is good or not, we will seek international litigation over the case. We must go. That's all I can say."Many surviving "comfort women" - a Japanese euphemism for the sex abuse victims - are demanding Tokyo's formal apology and compensation.Remnants of Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean peninsula remain contentious from both sides. In January, diplomatic tension flared between the two countries, after another judge ruled in favor of other women in a separate case, ordering Japan to pay compensation for the first time.The verdict had drawn rebuke from Tokyo, which says that the issue was settled under a 1965 treaty and a 2015 deal.Under the deal, Tokyo issued an official apology and provided $9.3 million to a fund to help comfort women victims, with both sides promising to "irreversibly" end the dispute.But some victims, including Lee, had rejected the settlement saying the government did not sufficiently consult them during the negotiations.
An Asian man was the victim of an anti-Asian attack while with his two children in New York over the weekend. According to authorities, the father, 33, was driving with his two children near Canal Street and Cortlandt Alley in lower Manhattan after 8 p.m. last Saturday.
An 18-year-old woman was verbally attacked and physically assaulted by a male suspect last Sunday morning at her local skate park in Tustin, Calif. Jenna Dupuy, who is of Korean and Puerto Rican descent, was at the Tustin Legacy Skatepark to teach a morning art class. Authorities later identified the attacker as Jauhar Tajuddin Shuaib, 42, according to CBS Los Angeles.
Exclusive: “Please speak out,” says the letter Cooper signed along with other current and former governors.
They told the victim they were investigating a fraud in China and needed her to transfer her funds.
Washington, D.C.'s chief medical examiner on Monday said that 42-year-old U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of "natural causes" following multiple strokes a day after he was attacked in the January 6th riots at the U.S. capitol. The findings by the medical examiner will make it hard for prosecutors to bring homicide charges in Sicknick's death.Sicknick was one of hundreds of Capitol Police officers who battled supporters of former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, when they stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from formally certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.Sicknick was sprayed by rioters with a chemical substance around 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 6, and collapsed later that evening around 10 p.m. He died the following day at a local hospital.In an interview with the Washington Post, medical examiner Francisco Diaz said the autopsy found no evidence that Sicknick suffered from any sort of allergic reaction to the chemical spray he was exposed to, nor was there any evidence of internal or external injuries.
Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced on Wednesday that his office would stop prosecuting prostitution, the New York Times reports.Why it matters: The movement to decriminalize sex work has been gaining steam for the past couple of years. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The group Human Rights Watch argues, "Criminalizing adult, voluntary, and consensual sex — including the commercial exchange of sexual services — is incompatible with the human right to personal autonomy and privacy."The big picture: Manhattan now joins a number of other jurisdictions that refuse to prosecute sex workers. A Brooklyn judge last month dismissed 857 cases related to prostitution at the request of the borough's district attorney, according to the New York Post. In Queens, the district attorney moved to dismiss almost 700 cases against people charged with loitering for the purpose of prostitution — a law popularly known as "Walking While Trans" that was repealed in February.Details: Vance asked a judge to dismiss 914 cases involving prostitution and unlicensed massage, as well as over 5,000 cases for loitering for the purpose of prostitution.What they're saying: "Over the last decade we’ve learned from those with lived experience, and from our own experience on the ground: Criminally prosecuting prostitution does not make us safer, and too often, achieves the opposite result by further marginalizing vulnerable New Yorkers," Vance said, per The Times.But, but, but: "The office will continue to prosecute other crimes related to prostitution, including patronizing sex workers and sex trafficking," The Times writes.Worth noting: The New York legislature is currently in the process of considering the Sex Trade Survivors Justice & Equality Act, legislation that would decriminalize prostitution and hold pimps, sex traffickers and buyers accountable.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
While Judge Peter Cahill allowed cameras in the courtroom for the first time in Minnesota state history, he's also been strict on other matters.
An MTA station cleaner was honored after she spotted a sleeping man with a loaded gun in his waistband and quickly alerted police officers, who arrested the subject.
Multiethnic teams of volunteers patrolling Chinatown in Oakland, California, are awaking and uniting the city.
