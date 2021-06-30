Union Flag lowered in Afghanistan as British troops prepare to depart

Danielle Sheridan
·4 min read
Troops - Owen Humphreys/PA
Troops - Owen Humphreys/PA

The Union Flag has been lowered in Afghanistan, bringing to a close 20 years of British military presence in the country.

The symbolic act means that UK troops have all but withdrawn from the conflict, although defence sources stressed some personnel remained in Kabul. Full withdrawal is expected to be concluded imminently.

Italian and German troops left Afghanistan earlier this week, while it is believed US troops will have fully withdrawn by July 4.

The withdrawal of European nations from the war-torn country comes as the US military commander in Afghanistan warned that the country was on the brink of civil war.

Of the 750 British troops whot were in Afghanistan, The Telegraph has been told by defence sources that "most people are out".

The Parachute Regiment search compounds and tunnel complexes in the Mizan district of Zabul in southern Afghanistan - Christopher Pledger
The Parachute Regiment search compounds and tunnel complexes in the Mizan district of Zabul in southern Afghanistan - Christopher Pledger

It is understood that one of the last flights from the country will be carrying The Black Watch, 3rd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, back to the UK this week as part of the NATO effort to increase the speed of the withdrawal.

It is understood that the recent ceremonial lowering of the flag took place at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Robert Clark, a defence fellow at the Henry Jackson Society who served in Afghanistan, said by "striking the flag" it marked the end of the war for the UK.

"It’s a hugely symbolic gesture that the mission is all but over and we can expect a full conclusion within a matter of days now,” he said.

Earlier this year, NATO nations announced that they would withdraw, an act of solidarity with US President Joe Biden, who announced it was "time to end the for ever war" as he pledged to withdraw US troops by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Wing Commander Matt Radnall, Officer Commanding 7 Force Protection Wing, carries a carefully folded Union Flag under his arm and back home to the UK - Ben Birchall
Wing Commander Matt Radnall, Officer Commanding 7 Force Protection Wing, carries a carefully folded Union Flag under his arm and back home to the UK - Ben Birchall

Attacks by Taliban militants increasing

However, there has been increasing violence by Taliban militants across the country as foreign troops work towards completion of the withdrawal.

General Austin S Miller, the US military commander in Afghanistan, said: "A civil war is certainly a path that can be visualized if this continues on the trajectory it's on right now. That should be of concern to the world."

Meanwhile, at a ceremony last week to mark the official end of the Dutch deployment, Ank Bijleveld-Schouten, the Dutch defence minister, underscored the uncertain outlook.

"We see reports of the rise of the Taliban, growing violence, also in areas where we were stationed," she said. "A lot has been achieved but we must be realistic: the results are not irreversible."

Soldiers of &#39;A&#39; Company, 1st Battalion The Royal Welsh Regiment, on patrol in Showal, Helmand - Julian Simmonds
Soldiers of 'A' Company, 1st Battalion The Royal Welsh Regiment, on patrol in Showal, Helmand - Julian Simmonds

Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the defence select committee, said: "It’s clear withdrawal plans are being expedited in an attempt to get ahead of any potential Taliban attacks.

"This is far from what success was supposed to look like."

Mr Ellwood added that while UK military forces "performed superbly", the mission lacked "any wider geopolitical strategy".

"It is a stern reminder you cannot win the peace by military means alone," he said. "We are far from out of the woods. Afghanistan is now likely to slide towards a full scale civil war."

British military personnel, leaving Camp Bastion, in a British Royal Air Force (RAF) Hercules transport aircraft on their way to Kandahar Airfield - EPA
British military personnel, leaving Camp Bastion, in a British Royal Air Force (RAF) Hercules transport aircraft on their way to Kandahar Airfield - EPA

It is understood that the UK remains committed to supporting the development of the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces, as they look to become fully self-sufficient, and will endeavour to maintain security for the people of Afghanistan.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said: “As agreed by NATO foreign and defence ministers, the withdrawal of Resolute Support Mission forces, including those of the UK under Operation Toral, will be complete within a few months.

"The UK is involved in ongoing discussions with US and international allies regarding the future of our support to Afghanistan."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • German military completes withdrawal from Afghanistan

    The German military late on Tuesday concluded its withdrawal from Afghanistan after almost two decades, finishing Germany's deadliest military mission since World War 2. "Our last troops left Afghanistan this night after almost 20 years and are on their way home," German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in a statement. It was in Afghanistan that Germany's military fought the first ground battles since the end of World War 2.

  • U.S. military days away from completing Afghan withdrawal - sources

    The U.S. military appears just days away from completing its withdrawal from Afghanistan, well ahead of the Sept. 11 deadline set by President Joe Biden to end America's longest war, U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity. The withdrawal of troops and equipment from Afghanistan would not include forces that will remain to protect diplomats at the U.S. embassy and potentially assist securing Kabul airport. U.S. officials have told Reuters that embassy presence could be around 650 troops.

  • Afghanistan: US military 'days away' from completing pull-out

    The reports come amid surging Taliban battlefield gains and a warning of possible civil war.

  • Cable news race: Fox holds onto top spot in ratings after post-election dip

    Fox News returned to the top of cable news ratings after briefly trailing CNN and MSNBC during the news frenzy between the election and inauguration.

  • It's imminent: After nearly 20 years US to leave Bagram

    For nearly 20 years, Bagram Airfield was the heart of American military power in Afghanistan, a sprawling mini-city behind fences and blast walls just an hour’s drive north of Kabul. Initially, it was a symbol of the U.S. drive to avenge the 9/11 attacks, then of its struggle for a way through the ensuing war with the Taliban. In just a matter of days, the last U.S. soldiers will depart Bagram.

  • 'Every soldier is different': 'Stronger' Army to provide gender transition surgeries now

    The U.S. Army confirmed that it would be providing transition surgeries and care for transgender service members after President Joe Biden repealed a Trump-era order that largely forbade them from joining the military.

  • Seahawks waive Tamorrion Terry

    The Seahawks waived rookie receiver Tamorrion Terry on Wednesday. That leaves the team with 89 players on its 90-player roster. Terry, 23, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent May 14. He spent four seasons at Florida State, redshirting in 2017. He played 12 games and made 11 starts in 2018, catching 35 [more]

  • China solar association says Xinjiang forced labour claims unfounded

    Claims that Chinese solar firms are benefiting from forced labour in Xinjiang are unfounded and unfairly stigmatise firms with operations there, the country's solar association said. The United States last week banned imports from five Chinese solar companies accused of using forced labour in Xinjiang including Hoshine Silicon Industry Co and a unit of GCL New Energy Holdings. The White House said forced labour was "an integral part of (China's) systematic abuses against the Uyghur population and other ethnic and religious minority groups" in Xinjiang.

  • Mexico suggests tweaked border restrictions with U.S. as vaccinations advance

    Mexico's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday the Mexican government had suggested to U.S. counterparts that travel restrictions on their shared border should change as vaccination programs advance. Restrictions on non-essential travel over the U.S.-Mexico border were first imposed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been extended in 30-day increments. "What Mexico is proposing is that as vaccinations move forward on both sides of the border the criteria changes for determining what restrictions and what activities are considered essential," said Ebrard, speaking as foreign ministers from the Group of 20 major economies met face-to-face on Tuesday for the first time in two years.

  • American duo tell Tokyo court they regret helping Ghosn flee Japan

    TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter told a Tokyo court on Tuesday that they regretted helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan, where he faced trial for alleged financial crimes. Flanked by guards, the two men, who were brought into court handcuffed, bowed deeply to the three judges who will decide their sentence, and asked to be allowed to return to the United States to see family. "I deeply regret my actions and sincerely apologise for causing difficulties for the judicial system and for the Japanese people," the older Taylor said in a quavering voice.

  • U.N. chief urges U.S. to remove Iran sanctions as agreed in 2015

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed to U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to lift or waive all sanctions on Iran as agreed under a 2015 deal aimed at stopping Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon. In a report to the U.N. Security Council, Guterres also urged the United States to "extend the waivers with regard to the trade in oil with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and fully renew waivers for nuclear non-proliferation projects."

  • Anderson man who tried to stop Biden is 8th South Carolinian arrested in Capitol riot

    George Tenney III said on social media that former Vice President Mike Pence “is a traitor and will betray the U.S. on the (Jan.) 6th,” according to court records.

  • Russian jets 'armed with bombs' accused of 'mock attacks' on Dutch navy ship

    Russian fighter jets have been accused of "harassing" a Dutch navy frigate in the Black Sea as it carried out "mock attacks," the Defence Ministry of the Netherlands has claimed. Speaking out for the first time since the Dutch ship Zr. Ms. Evertsen accompanied HMS Defender on a patrol in the Black Sea last week, the Dutch ministry of defence accused Moscow of flying Russian planes “dangerously low and close by, performing feint attacks”. It comes after Russia said one of its warships in the Blac

  • Man accused of destroying media property, breaching U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 apprehended in Austin

    Zvonimir Joseph Jurlina was arrested on Monday and charged with destruction of property and act of physical violence on grounds, authorities said.

  • Meet The Woman Making Tortillas For A Good Cause

    Sandy Wall is honoring her Mexican-American heritage by making tortillas for a good cause. Through her non-profit Pueblita Tortillas, community members can buy her handmade corn tortillas and the money goes to support various charitable organizations that help people in need. Pilot Pens is happy to support people giving back, so they award her $1000.

  • Man claiming he was tortured into cop murder confession sues

    A victim of torture by Chicago police officers under the command of convicted perjurer Jon Burge has filed a federal lawsuit against city officials and Cook County prosecutors, lawyers for Jackie Wilson announced Wednesday. Wilson claims he was tortured into making a false confession for the 1982 murder of two police officers. “To say I’m hurt is an understatement,” Wilson said during a Wednesday news conference.

  • Pentagon official who oversees cybersecurity initiative placed on leave, suspected of disclosing classified information: report

    Katie Arrington, chief information security officer for the Pentagon's acquisition and sustainment office, is under investigation, Bloomberg reported.

  • Lawyer: Marine played minor role in soldier's hazing death

    Speaking inside a Navy base in Virginia, Marine Lt. Col. Timothy Kuhn said that Mario Madera-Rodriguez never touched Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar during the fatal hazing incident in Africa in 2017 until he tried to help revive him. Kuhn spoke during closing arguments at the trial for Madera-Rodriguez. The Marine is the last of four American servicemembers to face a court-martial in Melgar’s killing.

  • Plugging abandoned oil and gas wells could help save climate – and jobs

    Thousands of abandoned wells in Pennsylvania can be found in the woods, along riverbanks, in people's yards and even inside their homes.

  • GOP China Task Force leader says Chinese military may have taken over Wuhan lab in 2019

    The Republican head of the House’s China Task Force revealed new testimony that the Chinese military may have taken over the Wuhan Institute of Virology earlier than previously reported, which he said added evidence indicating COVID-19 originated in the lab.