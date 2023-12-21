Union Gospel Mission envisions Lewiston homeless shelter

Dec. 21—Storage units have been removed from a 2.5-acre lot at 419 Snake River Ave. in Lewiston as Union Gospel Mission prepares to construct a 92-bed homeless shelter at the site.

The not-for-profit group based in Spokane has submitted a building permit application to the city of Lewiston for the project, estimated to cost about $6.8 million, which as of Wednesday afternoon had not been issued.

The progress comes about four years after UGM's plans to establish a presence in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley became public.

The shelter is anticipated to open about 12 to 18 months after construction starts, which is presently set to begin as early as January, said Phil Altmeyer, executive director of UGM.

"It's been a long journey and I feel like we're starting to see light at the end of the tunnel," he said. "We're going to be helping those who want help and (be) making a difference."

The plans for the Snake River Avenue site include a two-story 14,500-square-foot dormitory with 46 beds for men on the ground floor and 46 beds for women and children on the second, Altmeyer said.

A second, single-story building of about 7,000 square feet will have a kitchen and dining room, and a small building toward the front of the lot will be dismantled, he said.

UGM's preference is to remodel a 6,700-square-foot building on the back of the lot into a chapel with classrooms and a children's center, but that's not included in the building permit application or the $6.8 million cost estimate for the shelter, he said.

If UGM doesn't get enough contributions, those amenities will be in the same building as the dining room, Altmeyer said.

At this time, UGM has raised all but about $1 million of the $6.8 million, with about $3 million of the donations coming from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley area, he said.

The organization anticipates it will be successful in raising the remaining $1 million in coming months, Altmeyer said.

The shelter will be a high-barrier facility in accordance with requirements the city of Lewiston set, he said.

Residents will be required to show tangible progress toward meeting goals while following a structured routine of activities such as chores and several-times-a-week chapel services, he said.

The goals can include finding permanent housing, landing work or completing education to make people more marketable in the job market.

"When they come, they cannot be using or under the influence of drugs or alcohol," Altmeyer said.

The facility will be staffed 24 hours a day and only those living at the shelter will be allowed to eat there, he said.

The shelter will serve people from north central Idaho and southeastern Washington, a region where few resources exist for homeless individuals, Altmeyer said.

The lengths of stays will depend on what services individuals need and their willingness to adhere to UGM's expectations that revolve around helping people become self-sufficient, he said.

Some residents may transfer to 18-month UGM recovery programs in the Spokane or Coeur d'Alene areas, Altmeyer said.

"We believe God has much more for their lives than being homeless," he said.

