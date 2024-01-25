Union Gospel Mission leaders to spend 50 hours outside to raise money, awareness

Union Gospel Mission of Salem leaders say they will stay outside for 50 consecutive hours this week to raise money and awareness.

A week after snow, cold and ice blanketed the Mid-Valley, Union Gospel Mission of Salem leaders say they will live outside for 50 consecutive hours to raise money and awareness of everyday dangers and challenges faced by those experiencing homelessness.

The "50-Hour Challenge" will not replicate the hardships of those living outside, said UGM Executive Director Dan Clem. Rather, it is an effort to draw attention to the homeless challenge in the community.

"This is very personal for us," Clem said. "When folks come in and we go out to camps, we get to know them. Many of them become our friends and we share a life with them."

From 10 a.m. Friday to noon Sunday, Clem and UGM community engagement director Mark Hunter will camp outside the south Salem ACE Hardware with the goal of raising $50,000. Donations tend to dip in the post-holiday season, Clem said. The fundraising effort will help generate funds to keep the shelter beds and meal services available.

Hunter and Clem will have a tent and basic supplies such as flashlights and sleeping bags along with shelf-stable food. On Friday night, UGM chefs, Walter Lofton and Johnna Norton, will serve their homemade chili to store patrons and to anyone who stops by.

The pair will livestream their time outside on YouTube and Facebook and advocates and those who've faced homelessness will share their experiences during the daytime hours around a firepit for "conversations around the fire." The livestream will go dark between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on both days.

Clem said there are a lot of misconceptions about homelessness and hopes hearing from people directly on their own unsheltered experiences and recoveries can bring more empathy and understanding to the community.

Community members are invited to stop by the event.

Event inspired by other shelters in the West

Hunter said local UGM leaders were inspired by similar events at other shelters in Yakima and Fresno. In Yakima, Mission leaders posted outside for 60 hours. In Fresno, the Mission CEO stayed on a bench for 24 hours.

"It's a unique and a different way to speak to our community about the issue, which we all know is a No. 1, 2, or 3 issue in our state, and let alone in our Salem-Keizer area," he said. "We've been modeling and learning from other missions on how to do this. We're excited about it."

Clem said the need in the community for shelter and services has increased in recent years.

"It's but it takes a whole community to just chip away at that," he said. "We can't give up. These are people's lives who deserve dignity and respect, and we want to be here for them."

About Union Gospel of Mission of Salem

The Union Gospel of Mission of Salem, a religious-based non-profit, runs the largest shelter in Salem. Its men's mission at 777 Commercial St. NE has a capacity of about 300 beds. It offers meal service, showers, mental health services and 24/7 bathroom access. Its facility Simonka Place on 5119 River Road N in Keizer shelters about 80 women and children a night.

They offer day services, supportive services and transition services, with an emphasis on religious connection. Chapel attendance is encouraged but not required. Unlike low-barrier shelters such as the Navigation Center, pets and staying as a couple are not allowed.

Those interested in learning about the Union Gospel Mission of Salem or donating can go to ugmsalem.org/50hours.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem UGM leaders to spend 50 hours outside, raise money, awareness