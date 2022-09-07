Union groups, investors seek worker rights review at Apple

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO
Ross Kerber
·2 min read

By Ross Kerber

(Reuters) - Labor groups and investors have filed a shareholder proposal asking Apple Inc to review how it treats workers' rights, looking to build on recent momentum to unionize workers at the iPhone maker's retail stores.

The proposal filed by a group including SOC Investment Group, a consultant to union pension funds, and an arm of the Service Employees International Union, accuses Apple of an "apparent misalignment" between its public commitments to things like freedom of association and accusations it has tried to unfairly deter union organizing.

"If a corporation's values and their behavior diverge, that's a problem," said Dieter Waizenegger, SOC executive director.

An Apple representative declined to comment.

The company is scheduled to hold an event Wednesday where it is expected to introduce new iPhones.

Other filers of the proposal include New York City Comptroller Brad Lander who oversees pension funds, Trillium Asset Management and Parnassus Investments.

Apple is among American companies that face unionization efforts along with Starbucks Corp and Amazon Inc.

Workers at a Maryland Apple store voted to unionize in June and efforts are under way in other states.

Shareholder proposals for Apple's 2023 annual meeting are due Sept 8.

At this year's meeting on March 4 two resolutions won a majority of votes cast including one asking Apple to conduct a civil rights audit whose filers included some of the same union-affiliated investors.

The other successful resolution asked Apple for a review of its use of non-disclosure clauses and other agreements that limit worker speech.

Filer Kristin Hull, chief executive officer of Nia Impact Capital, said the firm has not been able to meet with Apple's board since. Nia has submitted a new resolution for 2023 asking board members be more accessible.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston, additional reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco, editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • United Airlines sees improvement in third-quarter costs, capacity

    However, United said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that it has seen "improving operational reliability" over the course of 2022. Excluding fuel, the airline expects Cost Per Available Seat Mile (CASM) for the third quarter to be up 16% from the same period in 2019, a slight improvement compared with its previous forecast of 16%-17%.

  • Apple Phone Event, ‘Worst Kept Secret,’ Is Priced In: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors hoping that the introduction of a new line of iPhones will help Apple Inc. shares rebound to their January record may be in for a disappointment if history is any guide.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaCalifornia Skirts Blackouts With Heat Wave

  • Apple’s iPhone Event Is Today. What to Watch.

    Tim Cook and Apple are expected to launch the iPhone 14 at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday. Why one analyst expects a price increase for the latest high-end model.

  • Apple's new iPhones, watches are coming at a tough time for consumers

    Apple Inc on Wednesday is expected to unveil a new range of iPhone 14 models and Apple Watches that will test how willing consumers are to upgrade gadgets in the face of inflation and economic gloom. Analysts expect Apple to announce that the latest iPhones can send emergency messages using satellites at the event titled "Far Out" at its Cupertino, California, headquarters. Beyond that, analysts expect a family of iPhone 14 models with incremental upgrades - slightly better cameras, processor chips and, critically for Apple's bottom line, prices $100 or more higher than last year's models.

  • Apple’s iPhone 14 Lineup to Headline Wednesday Product Event

    Apple begins a third year of nudging customers to iPhones with 5G-capable technology, betting iterative enhancements will still appeal to buyers who haven’t upgraded to the latest offerings.

  • Hopper Fills a Gap With JetBlue Partnership

    App-only Hopper, which claims to be the third largest online travel agency in North America, filled a hole in its schedules and fintech offerings by partnering with JetBlue. The new agreement, which Hopper is announcing Wednesday, means that JetBlue flights are being sold through the Hopper app, and its partner Capital One Travel. Hopper didn’t […]

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Piling Into These 2 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't give you the full picture regarding Buffett's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio.

  • Chinese city to start building stalled housing projects amid mortgage boycott

    The Chinese city of Zhengzhou vowed to start building all stalled housing projects within 30 days, by making good use of special loans, asking developers to return misappropriated funds, and encouraging some real estate firms to file for bankruptcy, said three sources with knowledge of the matter. "The goal is to achieve sustained construction on all suspended property projects in Zhengzhou by Oct. 6," said a government notice dated Tuesday. Real estate firms must pledge valid assets to local government-backed financing companies if they want to get the special loans, one source cited the notice as saying.

  • Apple event latest rumours: new iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods and more set to be unveiled

    Tech giant Apple is on the verge of revealing its latest iPhone, hosting its first in-person iPhone launch event in California since the pandemic where it will show off its new products.

  • Stock Futures Edge Down Ahead of Economic Data

    U.S. stock futures inched lower as investors awaited July trade figures and economic data from the Federal Reserve, including recent trends in inflation and employment. S 500 futures fell 0.2% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.2%. Changes in equity futures don't necessarily predict moves after the opening bell. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was lower 0.8% in morning trade dragged down by declines in materials and financials sectors. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0

  • 3 Cheap Stocks Investors Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    While 2021 may have been a fun year for investors because everything practically went straight up, 2022 hasn't been so nice. Fortunately for investors, there are still a handful of stocks that are still reasonably priced. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, YouTube, and the Android operating system, makes most of its revenue through its advertising business.

  • Edmunds: Chevrolet Trailblazer vs. Toyota Corolla Cross

    The Toyota Corolla Cross is one of the more notable all-new models for 2022. It capitalizes on the popular Corolla nameplate and should attract shoppers looking for an entry-level crossover SUV. As with its rivals, the Corolla Cross boasts an elevated seating position and much of the utility of bigger SUVs but at a lower price.

  • China Builder Sunac Gets Wind-Up Petition as Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sunac China Holdings Ltd. received a winding-up petition in Hong Kong, adding to turmoil at the developer as it crafts a debt-resolution plan.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaCalifornia Skirts Blackouts With Heat Wave to Test Grid AgainA court hearing is

  • Walmart, UnitedHealth to offer joint program for preventive healthcare for seniors

    Walmart and health insurer UnitedHealth Group are planning to team up to provide preventive care for people aged 65 and up and virtual health-care services for all age groups, the companies said on Wednesday. The 10-year partnership represents Walmart's latest push into health care and could help the retail giant better compete with CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance. Walmart's effort with UnitedHealth will target common ailments among aging Americans such as heart disease and diabetes.

  • UPS drivers who earn $95,000 a year are threatening to strike, and it could hurt virtually every American. Look at what happened in 1997

    Starbucks and Amazon have received a lot of attention for the union activity of some employees. But now the union of them all, Jimmy Hoffa's Teamsters, are set to strike at UPS.

  • Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Being Kidnapped During a Jog in Memphis

    Memphis authorities confirmed that the body discovered Sept. 5 belongs to that of billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted while on a run last week.

  • New details surrounding the death of Eliza Fletcher released

    There are new details that were released surrounding the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher, court records show.

  • Women speak out about safety while running after death of Memphis jogger

    The dangers women face while simply going outside for a run are in the spotlight again after the death of Eliza "Liza" Fletcher, a teacher and mother of two who was abducted while on an early morning run in her hometown of Memphis, police said. The 34-year-old was last seen jogging near the University of Memphis campus on Friday morning around 4:20 a.m. local time. Fletcher's husband, Richard Fletcher, reported her missing about three hours later, telling investigators that she never returned home from her regular 4 a.m. run, according to an affidavit of the complaint made public Sunday by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

  • Sources Say Canada Stabbing Spree Suspect Made Final ‘Goodbye’ Trip After Rampage

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyMultiple sources close to the ongoing manhunt for Myles Sanderson, the second suspect in the stabbing rampage that killed 11 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Sunday, say he made a final trip to the city of Regina with the intention of seeing friends and family members there in the hours after the horrific attacks.According to one of the sources source involved in the investigation into the horrific slayings in James Smi

  • Alex Jones is 'done' apologizing, he says in 1st interview since $49 million verdict against him for Sandy Hook lies

    The interview comes a month after he admitted in court that the Sandy Hook shooting was "100% real" and apologized to the families.