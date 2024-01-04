Union Health implements restrictions as respiratory illnesses rise in the area
Long COVID has helped raise awareness of other long respiratory illnesses, which cause lingering symptoms well after the initial infection clears up.
It's the holiday season and a recent respiratory illness outbreak among dogs are making owners question whether our furry friends should be included in our holiday plans. A veterinary expert explains what we need to know.
Investors will dissect the December jobs report for further signs of labor market cooling as the newfound soft landing narrative is once again put to the test.
The Cavaliers guard paused his career in August to address his mental health, which he says is still a work in progress.
An international law firm that works with companies affected by security incidents has experienced its own cyberattack that exposed the sensitive health information of hundreds of thousands of data breach victims. San Francisco-based Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe said last week that hackers stole the personal information and sensitive health data of more than 637,000 data breach victims from a file share on its network during an intrusion in March 2023. Orrick works with companies that are hit by security incidents, including data breaches, to handle regulatory requirements, such as obtaining victims' information in order to notify state authorities and the individuals affected.
Freight costs are soaring amid Red Sea tensions, sending shipping stocks higher.
Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup was one of the few models to retain the full $7,500 US tax credit, but a lot of that advantage is about to be negated.
Under the new policy, announced on Wednesday, streamers are no longer permitted to "imply or suggest that they are fully or partially nude," and may not show a visible outline of their genitals, even if they're covered. Female-presenting streamers may show cleavage, as long as their nipples and underbust are covered, and "it is clear that the streamer is wearing clothing." The update is in response to the rise of popular streams known as topless or "black bar" meta, in which streamers appeared naked by using clever framing or black censor bars to cover their breasts and genitals.
X (formerly Twitter) started showing headlines at the bottom of link preview cards again on Tuesday using a small font. Musk first talked about removing headlines from URL preview cards in August for “improved aesthetics.” In October, the social network implemented the change. In November, Musk said that X would start showing titles again in link cards in the upper part of the image "in an upcoming release" without specifying a timeline.
The federal minimum wage in the US hasn’t changed from the hourly rate of $7.25 in over 14 years. But 22 states and 40 cities increased their own minimum wages to ring in the New Year.
The Dodgers signed another Japanese player to a very complicated contract.
When kids get sick, parents turn to different traditions to help them heal.
The Nasdaq fell over 1% as Wall Street started 2024 on a sluggish note.
The 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R get middling three-figure increases to their MSRPs. This is the last year either car offers a manual gearbox.
While most of Europe was still knuckle deep in the holiday chocolate selection box late last month, ChatGPT maker OpenAI was busy firing out an email with details of an incoming update to its terms that looks intended to shrink its regulatory risk in the European Union. The AI giant's technology has come under early scrutiny in the region over ChatGPT's impact on people's privacy -- with a number of open investigations into data protection concerns linked to how the chatbot processes people's information and the data it can generate about individuals, including from watchdogs in Italy and Poland. "We have changed the OpenAI entity that provides services such as ChatGPT to EEA and Swiss residents to our Irish entity, OpenAI Ireland Limited," OpenAI wrote in an email to users sent on December 28.
Toyota raises prices on almost its entire 2024 lineup from $150 to $900. And if a dealer bulletin Cars Direct saw is correct, more price bumps are coming.
