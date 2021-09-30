Union jobs? Ford's plan for new EV factories raises question

United Auto Workers President Ray Curry, right, bumps fists with Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, left, after a presentation on the planned factory to build electric F-Series trucks and the batteries to power future electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. The plant in Tennessee is to be built near Stanton, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
TOM KRISHER, JONATHAN MATTISE and BRUCE SCHREINER
·7 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ford’s blockbuster announcement this week that it would build four sprawling new factories in Kentucky and Tennessee by 2025 and hire nearly 11,000 workers raised a big unanswered question: Just how good will those jobs be?

No one — not Ford, not the United Auto Workers union, not the future job holders themselves — yet knows how much the workers will be paid or whether they will vote for union membership.

Three of the plants, to be built with Ford's South Korean corporate partner, SK Innovation, would produce batteries for 1 million electric vehicles annually. A fourth would make the next generation of electric F-Series pickup trucks, a version of America's top-selling vehicle.

The new factories represent an $11.4 billion bet by Ford on a vision for the future in which tens of millions of drivers will shift from pollution-belching internal combustion engines to electric vehicles that emit nothing from the tailpipe.

The stakes are high for Ford’s employees as well as for the UAW, which is counting on ensuring union membership at battery factories to replace jobs that will be lost should the transition to electric vehicles happen as Ford and others envision. Union workers generally are paid, on average, 20% more than their nonunion counterparts, typically receive more generous benefits and wield a larger voice on safety and other workplace rules at their factories.

On Monday, when Ford's plans were announced, CEO Jim Farley stopped short of publicly supporting the UAW, saying only that union representation at the plants would be decided by the workers themselves. In Kentucky and Tennessee, states in which unions have often been shunned by workers and opposed by political leaders, representation by the UAW is far from assured.

On Wednesday, Ford said it expected to continue a “strong, mutually beneficial” relationship with the UAW.

“We respect the UAW’s efforts to organize future hourly workers at the new facilities coming to Tennessee and Kentucky,” Ford and SK said in statements.

By stopping short of offering explicit support for union membership at its new plants, experts say, Ford may be trying to appease politicians who have been vocal opponents of union organizing. Political leaders in both states still have to approve money for worker training and other incentives to Ford, said Dan Cornfield, who teaches sociology and political science at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, and the company wouldn't want to jeopardize that support.

“The company is in between its union partners and its state government partners in this,” Cornfield said. “So they probably are not speaking out about unionization one way or the other because they don’t want to antagonize their longstanding partners.”

Not to mention rankle President Joe Biden, who has frequently promoted an industry-wide transition to electric vehicles as a vital way to counter climate change and create “good-paying union jobs.”

A letter attached to Ford’s national contract with the UAW pledges that the company will remain neutral when the union tries to organize any new factories. It will agree to “card check” sign-up efforts, which let unions recruit workers to sign cards saying they want to be represented. Once 51% of workers sign on, the plant becomes union.

Generally, that’s the union’s favored way of organizing plants. But in Southern states, card check doesn’t mean automatic union factories. Kentucky and Tennessee have “right-to-work” laws, which bar companies from signing deals that force workers to pay union dues.

In Tennessee, in particular, political leaders, including Republican Gov. Bill Lee, have fought the UAW, which lost recent factory-wide organizing votes at a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga. In opposing the UAW, Lee argued that union membership would make it harder for the state to recruit other manufacturers.

“It is more difficult to attract companies into states that have a high level of organized union activity,” Lee said ahead of a 2019 vote at VW. “For that reason, I think that Volkswagen remaining a merit shop facility is beneficial to the economy of Tennessee.”

Difficult as it is, union organizing in the South is not impossible. The UAW already represents nearly 16,000 hourly workers at two Ford plants in Louisville and at a General Motors complex in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

UAW President Ray Curry, who attended the Tennessee ceremony this week, said he didn't think Ford had chosen sites in Stanton, Tennessee, and Glendale, Kentucky, to avoid the UAW. He expressed optimism about organizing the new factories.

“We’ve got a long-term working relationship with Ford," Curry said. “It’s just a great opportunity to continue in that relationship.”

Todd Dunn, president of the UAW local office in Louisville, sounded hopeful, too. He said he regarded the remarks this week by Ford's CEO Farley as cautionary in a politically charged environment.

“I think that might be them saying, ‘Hey, in a right-to-work state, we’re going to make sure they (workers) have their choice.' "

The union, Dunn said, will campaign on a promise to seek better wages and benefits, health and safety advocacy and a greater voice for workers.

The new Ford site in Stanton, Tennessee, lies in rural Haywood County, about 50 miles east of Memphis, one of only a few counties in the state that voted for Biden in the 2020 election. That bodes well for union organization, Vanderbilt’s Cornfield said. Unions historically have succeeded in the South, he said, when they organize branch operations of companies from the North that already are unionized.

“On the other hand," Cornfield noted, “the Southern political climate in terms of government tends to be Republican and opposed to unionization.”

Tennessee's “right to work” law has existed for more than seven decades. Republican state lawmakers have already established a question for the 2022 ballot asking voters whether that law should be enshrined in the Tennessee Constitution, further complicating the conversation for Ford.

So far, Republican U.S. Sens. Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn haven't publicly opposed a union at the Ford facilities, which are still years away from opening. But both stressed the state's right-to-work law, with Hagerty saying he hopes future workers who will decide whether to unionize “will be mindful of the pro-business, pro-competition and pro-worker policies of Tennessee.”

The Ford plants could raise the standard of living in Haywood County and those surrounding it. Workers at union auto assembly plants earn an average of around $32 an hour, compared with the national average auto manufacturing wage of $25. But in Tennessee, Cornfield said, auto manufacturing workers are paid an average of only $19 an hour,

Auto companies generally want to pay less at plants that make parts, such as batteries, rather than assemble vehicles. But the UAW will seek assembly-plant wages at those facilities.

It may be easier for the union to organize in Kentucky, a solidly red state but one with a Democratic governor who supports the UAW. Glendale is about 50 miles south of Louisville, a union stronghold that includes the only unionized teachers in the state, said Kenneth Troske, an economics professor at the University of Kentucky.

The state has some history with unions in coal mining and auto production and only recently, in 2017, did it pass a “right to work” law.

But it has voted solidly Republican of late. And a huge Toyota factory in the center part of the state has remained nonunion.

“We used to be a pretty strongly pro-union state,” Troske said. “That certainly has changed. We are Republican. We are as red as red gets now.”

___

Krisher reported from Detroit and Schreiner from Louisville, Kentucky. AP writer Adrian Sainz contributed from Stanton, Tennessee.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We all are on the same page.’ Beshear echoes legislators’ concerns on aluminum mill.

    Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear joins several state lawmakers in expressing concerns about Unity Aluminum, formerly Braidy Industries, in northeastern Kentucky

  • Psaki defends effort to secure Biden's ATF pick

    The White House said it “absolutely worked” to secure the votes necessary for President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, arguing that Republican obstructionism had doomed the nominee's bid.

  • Exxon offers new proposal to locked-out Texas refinery workers

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday offered its first concession in a new contract proposal to locked-out workers at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery and lube oil plant to include some seniority protection. Exxon on May 1 locked some 650 workers out at the 369,000-barrel-per-day refinery, replacing them with temporary workers and saying the company was afraid a strike might lead to disruptions to production. The leaders of United Steelworkers union (USW) local 13-243, which represents the locked-out workers, said Exxon's new offer fell short.

  • Critics point to Kyrsten Sinema post calling for corporations to 'pay their fair share' of taxes

    The Democratic senator from Arizona has angered liberals by opposing President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion spending package for unclear reasons.

  • Rural prosecutor still wants Missouri AG’s money for abuse case, if not his advice

    A letter from the Cedar County prosecutor to Governor Mike Parson further illustrates the escalating tension between the prosecutor and attorney general over the handling of the Agape investigation.

  • Bear Doesn't 'Tire' of Relaxing at New York Wildlife Sanctuary

    A Syrian brown bear at a New York wildlife sanctuary showed that she knows how to kick back and relax as she lazed about in a tire swing, footage posted to YouTube shows.A non-profit organization, the Orphaned Wildlife Center, located in Otisville, New York, nurtures orphaned animals, in the hope they can be returned to the wild.This footage, shared originally on July 24, shows Amy, a 13-year female Syrian brown bear who weighs around 370 pounds, taking in some quiet time.The video’s caption encourages others to “study and practice relaxation techniques,” like Amy, and to “take the time to relax every day.”The center often shares videos and updates about the animals in its care to its YouTube channel and Facebook page. Credit: Kerry Clair via Storyful

  • New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant

    New Zealand's daily coronavirus cases jumped to their highest level in weeks on Wednesday, a setback to the South Pacific nation's battle to eliminate the highly infectious Delta variant from its shores. Health authorities reported 45 new cases, all in the biggest city, Auckland, taking the total number of cases in the current outbreak to 1,230. It's much higher than the eight reported on Tuesday, and the highest number of daily cases since Sept 2.

  • Fact check: Infrastructure bill wouldn't impose 'driving tax' of 8 cents per mile

    The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill does not include a "driving tax." It includes a voluntary pilot program to study a per-mile user fee.

  • Gas bills set to rise further under green energy surcharge plan

    A green energy surcharge which is applied to household electricity bills will instead be slapped on gas bills as part of the government’s net zero drive, according to reports. Ministers will insist that the policy will be phased in over a period of up to 10 years and maintain that combined energy bills will not increase in price. The proposals, which will be considered at an upcoming review, are likely to be controversial at a time when household energy bills are increasing sharply as a global g

  • Social Security Benefits Might Get Cut Early — What Does It Mean for You?

    Last week's news that Social Security benefits could be slashed sooner than expected set off alarm bells for Americans whose retirement plans have already been disrupted by COVID-19. But financial...

  • Congress votes to avert government shutdown

    U.S. SENATOR ANGUS KING: "On this vote, the yeas are 65. The nays are 35. The 60-vote threshold having been achieved, the bill is passed."Congress voted to avoid a partial government shutdown on Thursday with just hours to go before a midnight deadline, approving a stopgap bill to fund federal operations through early December.But while one potential fiscal crisis was averted, Democrats quickly turned their attention to a much more consequential one: raising the nation's debt limit.On Thursday, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the Republicans in the chamber, who multiple times this week blocked a bid by Democrats to prevent a potentially crippling U.S. credit default.SCHUMER: "Just as our Republican colleagues realize that a government shutdown would be catastrophic, they should realize that a default on the national debt would be even worse... Despite Republican intransigence, the facts have not changed. We must raise the debt ceiling. We cannot allow America to default. " Schumer said that a vote to raise the debt ceiling could come as early as next week.On Wednesday, the Democratically-controlled House of Representatives approved a measure to raise it through the end of 2022. PELOSI: "We are proceeding..."Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faced a revolt from progressive Democrats who pushed back against President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure plan, until a larger, $3.5 trillion domestic investment bill is nailed down. Moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin complicated the effort on Thursday, saying his top line for the larger social spending bill was $1.5 trillion, a much smaller number that could not only stretch out negotiations for weeks or even longer, but also jeopardize Biden's legislative agenda entirely.

  • Giant Milky Way Void Could Be Result of Ancient Supernovae

    Researchers have discovered a 500-light-year-wide void or "cavity" in the Milky Way Galaxy, which may be the result of ancient star explosions. The post Giant Milky Way Void Could Be Result of Ancient Supernovae appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Democrats Swear It’s Not Weird To Be Playing Baseball With Marjorie Taylor Greene

    And (almost) everyone insists they can play the Congressional Baseball Game like normal even after the Jan. 6 insurrection.View Entire Post ›

  • Kyrsten Sinema soars in Arizona even as she rankles Democrats in Washington

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is bolstering her standing with rank-and-file voters in Arizona even as she infuriates local liberal activists and fellow Democrats in Congress.

  • Pelosi Faces Liberal Revolt on Infrastructure Plan

    House progressives are warning that they’re prepared to defy Speaker Nancy Pelosi and oppose a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill if she brings it up for a vote on Thursday. The renewed threat of revolt comes after Pelosi (D-CA) reversed herself on Monday, reportedly telling members of her caucus that they could no longer wait for Democrats’ multitrillion-dollar budget reconciliation package of social spending and tax hikes before passing the infrastructure bill. Pelosi had long insisted

  • Arizona could be ground zero in U.S. microchip self-reliance

    Arizona’s technology sector will play a prominent role in American manufacturing’s latest plan to reclaim its title as the world’s leader in semiconductors from Asia.

  • Richard Sherman says Seahawks and 49ers didn’t make an offer

    The Seahawks still have a powerful need at cornerback.

  • Third-party candidate derails Virginia governor debate between McAuliffe and Youngkin

    Third-party candidate Princess Blanding derailed a gubernatorial debate between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Younkin, shouting from the audience and forcing moderators to take an unexpected commercial break.

  • Alito speaks out on Texas abortion case and 'shadow docket'

    Conservative justice defends court's high-profile emergency actions just one day after Senate hearing on topic.

  • Deaf man sues police in Colorado over alleged excessive use of force

    Brady Mistic alleges he was slammed to the ground and tasered during a 2019 incident in Colorado.