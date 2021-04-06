Union leader blames underfunding for Iowa prison killings

DAVID PITT
·3 min read

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The leader of the union representing Iowa prison workers on Tuesday blamed Republican state political leaders and Iowa Department of Corrections officials for the death of two Anamosa State Prison workers two weeks ago, contending the state for years has underfunded and understaffed the state's prisons.

Correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte died in a hammer attack by two inmates during a failed escape attempt on March 23.

“Let me be real clear. I believe grossly inadequate staffing inside the Department of Corrections led to the deaths of Robert and Lorena,” said Danny Homan, President of Council 61 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union.

Department data shows security staff at state prisons has fallen by 180 people in the past decade to 1,353. Department funding has fallen since 2019 but remained static in the past two years at about $386.6 million.

Anamosa had 846 inmates on Tuesday and 171 in medical segregation. The prison capacity is 911.

Homan said the state's nine prisons are short about 600 correctional officers and the Anamosa prison urgently needs more than 30 correctional officers and nurses to be safe based on an assessment done more than a decade ago.

Corrections spokesman Cord Overton said the state prisons are approved for 2,540 positions and 2,360 are filled. Another 128 have been approved to hire, and are in the process of being filled. Anamosa is approved for 311 positions, of which 288 are filled and 15 are in the process of hiring.

Overton said prison security and staff safety are the department's top priorities.

“We are currently conducting a comprehensive investigation into the many factors related to the murders that occurred at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. This department will base our conclusions and take actions based on evidence and facts,” he said.

He said several changes have been ordered and others may occur after the investigation is finished.

Changes underway include creation of a director of prison security and bringing in an independent security assessment team to asses the prison deaths. The department plans to install additional prison cameras, body-worn cameras and improve other security technology.

An immediate halt was ordered to all work programs in inmate labor related to tool control, Overton said.

Homan also called for an independent investigation.

The initial investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation concluded that Schulte and McFarland suffered blunt force trauma to the back of the head and died after they were attacked by inmates Michael Dutcher, 28, and Thomas Woodard, 39.

Dutcher and Woodard were trying to carry out a long-discussed plan to escape when they gained access to the prison infirmary under the ruse that they were there to repair equipment. They got into a break room, where they shattered glass and tried to use a work tool known as a grinder to cut the metal bars covering the window.

Homan also called on the warden, deputy warden and the prison's security director to be fired and he said lawmakers should reinstate the right of state union workers to negotiate workplace safety, which was removed in 2017 when Republicans rewrote the state collective bargaining laws.

An Iowa House budget subcommittee on Tuesday morning supported spending an additional $20 million for the state prison system, but Homan said that's not even enough to cover salary increases. He said the overall corrections budget underfunds the department by at least $2 million.

"That tells me Republicans in the Iowa House don't really understand what happened two weeks ago," he said.

House Speaker Pat Grassley said the House funding proposal would be the largest increase in corrections funding in 10 years.

“It didn't just come about since the tragedy in Anamosa. It was a large number before we even got to that terrible situation that we saw happen,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • NJ blames bacteria for dead fish in rivers, bays since fall

    New Jersey environmental authorities are working to identify the bacteria that appears to be killing fish in several waterways. Since November, there have been numerous instances of dead menhaden washing ashore or floating in waterways, including in the Raritan Bay and the Navesink and Shrewsbury rivers. Similar fish kills have been reported in other states including New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island, according to authorities as well as the Clean Ocean Action environmental group, which is calling for an intensive federal and state study of the problem.

  • Australia and New Zealand to start quarantine-free travel

    Both nations have contained Covid outbreaks and maintained very low or near-zero infection rates.

  • Half-price meals offered at CA cafe if you trash your mask. Yelp reviews take beating

    “I’ve equated it to giving discounts to people who don’t wash their hands when they use the restroom.”

  • As NFL, cops investigate ‘deeply disturbing’ allegations, Watson trade odds near zero

    The question is no longer if the Houston Texans will trade Deshaun Watson before the 2021 season, but rather if the NFL will allow Watson to participate at all in the 2021 season.

  • Today's global economy runs on standardized shipping containers, as the Ever Given fiasco illustrates

    Beachgoers near Cairo watch a massive container ship sail to the Red Sea. AP Photo/Amr NabilTake a look around you. Perhaps you’re snacking on a banana, sipping some coffee or sitting in front of your computer and taking a break from work to read this article. Most likely, those goods – as well as your smartphone, refrigerator and virtually every other object in your home – were once loaded onto a large container in another country and traveled thousands of miles via ships crossing the ocean before ultimately arriving at your doorstep. Today, an estimated 90% of the world’s goods are transported by sea, with 60% of that – including virtually all your imported fruits, gadgets and appliances – packed in large steel containers. The rest is mainly commodities like oil or grains that are poured directly into the hull. In total, about US$14 trillion of the world’s goods spend some time inside a big metal box. In short, without the standardized container – like the thousands that helped to keep the Ever Given stuck in the mud along the Suez Canal, snarling traffic for almost a week – the global supply chain that society depends upon would not exist. About 30% of global container shipping volumes transit through the Suez Canal. The Ever Given incident reveals several kinks in the modern supply chain. But, as an expert on the topic, I think it also highlights the importance of the simple yet essential cargo containers that, from a distance, resemble lego blocks floating on the sea. Trade before the container Since the dawn of commerce, people have been using boxes, sacks, barrels and containers of varying sizes to transport goods over long distances. Phoenicians in 1600 B.C. Egypt ferried wood, fabrics and glass to Arabia in sacks via camel-driven caravans. And hundreds of years later, the Greeks used ancient storage containers known as amphorae to transport wine, olive oil and grain on triremes that plied the Mediterranean and neighboring seas to other ports in the region. Even as trade grew more advanced, the process of loading and unloading as goods were transferred from one method of transportation to another remained very labor-intensive, time-consuming and costly, in part because containers came in all shapes and sizes. Containers from a ship being transferred onto a smaller rail car, for example, often had to be opened up and repacked into a boxcar. Different-sized packages also meant space on a ship could not be effectively utilized and also created weight and balance challenges for a vessel. And goods were more likely to experience damage from handling or theft due to exposure. Ceramic containers called amphorae were often used by the Greeks and others to transfer liquids like wine as well as grains. PHAS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images A trade revolution The U.S. military began exploring the use of standardized small containers to more efficiently transport guns, bombs and other materiel to the front lines during World War II. But it was not until the 1950s that American entrepreneur Malcolm McLean realized that by standardizing the size of the containers being used in global trade, loading and unloading of ships and trains could be at least partially mechanized, thereby making the transfer from one mode of transportation to another seamless. This way products could remain in their containers from the point of manufacture to delivery, resulting in reduced costs in terms of labor and potential damage. In 1956, McLean created the standard cargo container, which we basically still use today. He originally built it at a length of 33 feet – soon increased to 35 – and eight feet wide and tall. The Matson Hawaiian Citizen was one of the first ships converted into a container vessel, seen here at a San Francisco pier in 1963. AP Photo This dramatically reduced the cost of loading and unloading a ship. In 1956, hand-loading a ship cost $5.86 per ton; the standardized container cut that cost to just 16 cents a ton. It also made it much easier to protect cargo from the elements or pirates, since the container is made of durable steel and remains locked during transport. The U.S. made great use of this innovation during the Vietnam War to ship supplies to soldiers, who sometimes even used the containers as shelters. Today, the standard container size is 20 feet long, the same width, but more commonly half a foot taller – a size that’s become known as a “20-foot-equivalent container unit,” or TEU. There are actually a few different “standard” sizes, such as 40 feet long or a little taller, though they all have the same width. One of the key advantages is that whatever size a ship uses, they all, like lego blocks, fit neatly together with virtually no empty spaces. This innovation made the modern globalized world possible. The quantity of goods carried by containers soared from 102 million metric tons in 1980 to about 1.83 billion metric tons as of 2017. Most of the containerized traffic flows across the Pacific Ocean or between Europe and Asia – usually through the Suez Canal. Ships get huge The standardization of container sizes has also led to a surge in ship size. The more containers packed on a ship, the more a shipping company can earn on each journey. In fact, the average size of a container ship has doubled in the past 20 years alone. The largest ships sailing today are capable of hauling 24,000 containers – that’s a carrying capacity equivalent to how much a freight train 44 miles long could hold. Put another way, a ship named the Globe with a capacity of 19,100 20-foot containers could haul 156 million pairs of shoes, 300 million tablet computers or 900 million cans of baked beans – in case you’re feeling hungry. The Ever Given was loaded with over 18,000 containers. AP Photo/Mohamed Elshahed The Ever Given has a similar capacity of 20,000 containers, though it was only carrying 18,300 when it got stuck in the Suez Canal. In terms of cost, imagine this: The typical pre-pandemic price of transporting a 20-foot container from Asia to Europe carrying over 20 tons of cargo was about the same as an economy ticket to fly the same journey. Cost of success But the growing size of ships has a cost, as the Ever Given’s predicament showed. Maritime shipping has grown increasingly important to global supply chains and trade, yet it was rather invisible until the recent logjam and blockage of the Suez Canal. As the Ever Given was traversing the narrow 120-mile canal, fierce wind gusts blew it to the bank, and its 200,000 tons of weight got it stuck in the muck. About 12% of the world’s global shipping traffic passes through this canal. The blockage had, at one point, at least 369 ships stuck waiting to pass through the canal from either side, costing an estimated $9.6 billion a day. That translates to $400 million an hour, or $6.7 million a minute. Standardized shipping containers like these 40-foot ones made globalization possible. AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton Ship-building companies continue to work on building ever-larger container vessels, and there’s little evidence this trend will stop anytime soon. Some forecast that ships capable of carrying loads 50% larger than the Ever Given’s will be plying the open seas by 2030. In other words, the standardized shipping container remains more popular – and in demand – than ever. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Anna Nagurney, University of Massachusetts Amherst. Read more:Suez Canal blockage: how cargo ships like Ever Given became so huge, and why they’re causing problemsSuez canal: what the ‘ditch’ meant to the British empire in the 19th century Anna Nagurney does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Body found in SW Philly identified as missing pregnant woman

    Police have identified a body found in a wooded area of Southwest Philadelphia on Monday night as a pregnant woman from Delaware County who went missing last week.

  • Karl Rove blasts MLB, Biden for ‘not getting facts straight’ on Georgia voting law

    Fox News contributor Karl Rove sounds off on the hypocrisy of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game being moved out of Georgia.

  • Derek Chauvin's kneeling on George Floyd's neck violated policy, Minneapolis police chief testifies

    Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told the jury Chauvin violated several department policies in his interaction with George Floyd.

  • Nike unveils NBA-like 'City Connect' uniform for Boston Red Sox, with more MLB teams coming soon

    The Boston Red Sox were the first MLB team to reveal their "City Connect" uniform as part of baseball's new partnership with Nike.

  • US could overtake UK in vaccine rollout as Biden offers jabs to all adults this month

    The United States looks likely to overtake the UK in vaccinating a higher percentage of its population in the coming months, as Joe Biden last night announced that all American adults should be offered a jab by April 19. The American vaccine rollout is working in “overdrive” according to Mr Biden, with some four million doses given in 24 hours over the weekend and 150 million shots administered in his first 75 days in office. By contrast, the UK scheme is anticipated to slow down. Official estimates of UK supplies have been sharply downgraded and the Cabinet Office has indicated that an average of 2.7 million doses a week will be given in England until the end of July, down from a previous estimate of 3.2 million. In America, an average of three million shots are given each day.

  • Mitch McConnell told CEOs to 'stay out of politics' over the Georgia voting law, despite being one of the biggest recipients of corporate cash in Congress

    McConnell slammed the companies decrying Georgia's voting law - but he's a top recipient of CEOs' cash.

  • The final season of 'The Walking Dead' will premiere in August

    The final season of AMC's hit series will kick off with eight new episodes. Showrunner Angela Kang teases "never-before-seen" locations to come.

  • Work underway on new Castle Island Brewing taproom in South Boston

    Castle Island Brewing Co. said construction is underway on a new taproom in South Boston.

  • An Asian woman was stabbed to death in California but police aren't treating the attack as a hate crime

    Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was attacked while walking her dogs in Riverside, California on Saturday. She died in hospital from her injuries.

  • U.S. expects 'difficult' Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States expects indirect talks with Iran that begin on Tuesday about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to be "difficult" and does not foresee any early breakthrough. "We don't underestimate the scale of the challenges ahead," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday. U.S. and Iranian officials are scheduled to begin indirect talks in Vienna - with European officials expected to act as intermediaries - to try to revive the 2015 pact under which economic sanctions on Iran were eased in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon.

  • How President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill Could Help Your Community

    The American Jobs Plan could see investments in everything from housing to roads to home care, at a scale both national and local

  • 'A game of chicken': US holds indirect talks with Iran over nuclear deal amid conflicting political pressure

    The U.S. and Iran each have diplomats in Vienna for Tuesday's negotiations over the 2015 nuclear agreement that Donald Trump abandoned.

  • To truly champion voting rights, MLB should have moved the All-Star Game to Washington, D.C.

    The MLB could have fought racism and voter suppression by putting the All-Star Game in the one city that has a big-league team but small-time rights.

  • Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

    Nearly half of new coronavirus infections nationwide are in just five states — a situation that is putting pressure on the federal government to consider changing how it distributes vaccines by sending more doses to hot spots. New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey together reported 44% of the nation's new COVID-19 infections, or nearly 197,500 new cases, in the latest available seven-day period, according to state health agency data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Total U.S. infections during the same week numbered more than 452,000.

  • Woman Discovers Her Son's Bride is Her Long Lost Daughter

    A woman in eastern China had the shock of her life when she found out that her son was marrying her long-lost daughter. The reunion occurred right at the would-be spouses' wedding in Suzhou, Jiangsu province on March 31, according to Sohu News. The shocking discovery was made after the woman noticed a birthmark on the bride's hand, which looked strikingly similar to that of her long-lost child.