Union Leader urges judge to open court file on alleged Valley Cemetery rapist

Feb. 24—The New Hampshire Union Leader encouraged a judge to unseal numerous court documents filed under seal by lawyers for Amuri Diole, the alleged Manchester rapist who has evaded prison once already.

Simple matters such as agreements to postpone hearings have been kept hidden from the public in the case, as have other documents that aren't even described in the index of the case file.

"There are all kinds of things filed under seal, and we really don't know what they are," said Katy Sullivan, who represented the Union Leader Corp. "We're really concerned with the possibility of overreach."

Diole, 28, was arrested in April 2021 on numerous rape and criminal threatening charges following a vicious attack on a woman at the Valley Cemetery.

Just days earlier, Diole had been released from the nearby Valley Street jail. He had been deemed incompetent to stand trial on a felony assault charge, but authorities could not find a second psychiatrist to commit him to a psychiatric hospital.

The rape became part of last year's campaign for mayor and prompted the city to take a hard look at homelessness. Diole was homeless and living in the cemetery at the time of the alleged attack.

Diole appeared at a Hillsborough County Superior Court hearing Thursday wearing a jumpsuit from the Valley Street jail. He said nothing as lawyers argued what portions of his case file should be opened.

Kim Kossick, Diole's public defender, said she files documents under seal to ensure a fair trial.

"This all goes back to poisoning the jury pool," Kossick said.

Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi questioned why mundane documents such as scheduling orders are sealed. As for more substantial information, such as a request to determine competency, a redacted version could be made public, the judge said.

Kossick said she wouldn't want a juror to research the case online and find information about Diole.

The prosecution also sided with Kossick, citing fears of jurors reading about the case, which has already received extensive media coverage.

Nicolosi said she will consider the Union Leader's request to review the records and unseal them.

Diole is next due in court on March 24 for a hearing to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.