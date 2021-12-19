Union man in custody on several drug charges

Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET West) officers executed a search warrant Friday at a home in the 69000 block of Union Road in Porter Township.

Three adults at the residence were detained and questioned.

Investigation stemmed from tips received regarding suspected drug sales from the home.

A 47-year-old Union man and occupant of the home was arrested for possession of cocaine and methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house, being a felon in possession of several firearms and ammunition, using a firearm during the commission of a felony. Michigan Department of Corrections also placed a detainer for probation violations.

Another male at the scene was questioned and released by detectives. Charges will be sought later against him for possession of methamphetamine.

Evidence from a Friday arrest in the 69000 block of Union Road in Porter Township.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: News