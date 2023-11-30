Union members in Ponca City form picket line outside Phillips 66
Union members in Ponca City form picket line outside Phillips 66
With Sam Altman's return to OpenAI as CEO, Microsoft joins the board as a non-voting observer.
Sam Altman is officially back as OpenAI's CEO after a tumultuous week and change. In a letter circulated internally at OpenAI and subsequently published to the OpenAI blog, Altman announced that Mira Murati, who was briefly appointed interim CEO by the previous board, will return to her role as CTO, and confirmed that the initial new board will consist of Bret Taylor, the former co-CEO of Salesforce; Quora CEO D’Angelo, who served on the previous board; and economist and political veteran Larry Summers. Microsoft will also gain representation on the board in the form of a non-voting observer.
In addition to Frank Reich, the Panthers fired QB coach Josh McCown, too.
Winter is actually my favorite season. Please don't @ me.
Dovish comments by Federal Reserve officials fueled optimism that a shift to cutting interest rates is coming.
It's that time of year again.
An op-ed from the White House's Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger.
With Drake Maye almost certainly moving on to the NFL, North Carolina already has his potential replacement lined up.
Trevor Moore has been delivering in fantasy hockey — so it's the perfect time to seek a trade.
With the G League Ignite off to its worst start in franchise history since the team formed in 2020, starting this season 0-7, the annual questions are starting to arise about what is the best path for an NBA Draft prospect: pros or college.
Pinterest is today expanding on its efforts to make its product more inclusive with respect to body type diversity with the test of a new consumer-facing tool that allows users to filter select searches by different body types. The feature, which will work with women's fashion and wedding ideas at launch, builds on Pinterest's new body type technology announced earlier this year. The latter involves novel computer vision technology that uses shape, size and form to identify various body types across the more than 5 billion images on Pinterest's platform, and is the AI powering this new front-end feature.
The regular season is in the rearview mirror and only conference championship weekend remains before Heisman ballots are due.
This was the kind of effort normally seen from veteran-laden teams this time of year, not a group of mostly freshman learning to play together.
The maximum debt-to-income ratio for a personal loan is usually 50%, but some lenders have stricter limits.
Michael Pina from The Ringer joins Dan Devine to talk about enjoyable NBA things (Point Book!), mystifying NBA things (Chet Holmgren!) and things they want to know from a crystal ball (will Zion return to form?).
With a 23-point spread and a 35.5 total, don't expect fireworks from Michigan-Iowa.
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little dwellings are big-time popular and this sale won't last forever.
While I love my insulated jackets, I reach for this blanket-lined Buck Mason staple over any other outerwear piece in my closet. Here's why.
Four Bills players confronted an Eagles fan during Sunday's game, and Lawson shoved him before walking away. Both wrote Monday that the fan threatened them and their families.
The alliance is built around what’s termed a “7+1” format.