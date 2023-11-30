Union members in Ponca City form picket line outside Phillips 66

TechCrunch

Pinterest is today expanding on its efforts to make its product more inclusive with respect to body type diversity with the test of a new consumer-facing tool that allows users to filter select searches by different body types. The feature, which will work with women's fashion and wedding ideas at launch, builds on Pinterest's new body type technology announced earlier this year. The latter involves novel computer vision technology that uses shape, size and form to identify various body types across the more than 5 billion images on Pinterest's platform, and is the AI powering this new front-end feature.