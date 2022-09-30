Union official says Milwaukee police officers have "lost all trust" in department-issued service weapon

The head of the union representing Milwaukee’s rank-and-file police told a city committee Friday that officers have “lost all trust” in their department-issued service weapon after three accidental shootings without anyone pulling a trigger injured two officers since 2020.

As city officials regroup after the Milwaukee Police Association filed a lawsuit to force the city to replace the Sig Sauer P320 issued to officers, at least two aldermen left Friday’s meeting — which eventually veered into a closed session discussion — feeling frustrated at the situation and said there was no timeline to resolve the matter.

“Where to put that blame is what gets decided in courts,” said Ald. Scott Spiker. “I have some frustration with the manufacturer, but again, not everything has seen the light of day. That’s as much as I can say.”

The union argued in its lawsuit the weapon is prone to firing without a trigger pull and that the city has taken no action despite knowing about the issue since 2020.

The president of the union, Andrew Wagner, said during Friday’s Public Safety and Health Committee meeting he’s received numerous calls from officers who refuse to bring the gun into their homes. Some have told him they will “go against policy” by not chambering a round in the gun out of fear the weapon will hurt someone.

“The community we serve deserves to know the tools the city provides us will act in the way they are designed and not unintentionally injure or kill someone,” Wagner said.

Union chose to sue city over manufacturer

He went on to explain the union decided to sue the city, rather than the manufacturer, because it is motivated to replace the weapons as soon as possible, rather than seek monetary awards. At least 22 lawsuits across the country have been filed in federal court against Sig Sauer by individual law enforcement officers or gun enthusiasts after being injured by unintentional discharges.

Wagner, along with the Milwaukee Police Department’s chief of staff, Nick DeSiato, said the city has been aware of safety concerns regarding the P320 for more than two years.

Wagner said the Police Department asked the city attorney’s office two years ago for options. It was not made clear what response came back.

“This has been an ongoing issue for several years. It is unacceptable that we are here today with still no plan to replace the firearms,” Wagner said. “The city should replace these firearms first and then if litigation is needed to recoup lost funds, that should come second.”

City Attorney Tearman Spencer attended Friday’s Public Safety and Health Committee meeting virtually and did not respond to Wagner’s comment in open session. After logging on to the meeting before it formally started, he was heard saying he had not seen the meeting’s agenda and was not sure what he was expected to discuss.

Spencer did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.

It is unclear what path the city will take to resolve the issue. After 15 minutes of public discussion Friday, members of the committee, the Police Department and the city attorney’s office convened in closed session to talk further.

Spiker and Ald. Mark Borkowski, the only Common Council members to attend the meeting in person, emerged from the closed session saying more discussions needed to be had with Common Council President Jose Perez and Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

No funding in budget to replace guns

During a Thursday meeting of the Finance and Personnel Committee, Ald. Michael Murphy noted there was no funding in the city’s proposed 2023 capital budget for replacing the weapons — and he questioned whether there are internal discussions about a potential city lawsuit against Sig Sauer, a German gun manufacturer with U.S. headquarters in New Hampshire.

“That’s probably something we should talk about with the city attorney, maybe in closed session,” Budget Director Nik Kovac responded.

Murphy also requested the cost to replace all the officers’ guns and any costs if the city were to try to retrofit the department’s current guns to make them safer.

On Friday, Wagner said the Police Department already looked into that in March 2021 and determined the cost would range between $100,000 to $275,000.

In its lawsuit, the union said three unintentional shootings, in July 2020, January 2021 and September of this year injured two Milwaukee police officers. The discharges occurred during a struggle to arrest a suspect, as an officer exited his squad car with his hands full with paperwork and as officers searched a vehicle following a crash.

The Police Department investigated the safety of the P320 after the first incident, in July 2020, according to the lawsuit. It concluded the model was missing a certain part and was prone to accidental discharges.

A captain and sergeant later discussed the issue with representatives of Sig Sauer, who were unwilling to say the P320 would not discharge if it was dropped, slammed or jostled, the lawsuit said. They also told Milwaukee police there was an additional risk of the gun not firing even if the trigger was pulled, in certain circumstances.

'Voluntary upgrade' program instituted by Sig Sauer

In 2017, Sig Sauer created a “voluntary upgrade” program where owners can submit their P320 to the company for safety upgrades free of charge. But the company maintains on its website that the model “meets and exceeds all U.S. safety standards,” and that the upgrades augment safe handling practices.

In 2018, Milwaukee police began transitioning away from its previous service weapon, the Smith and Wesson M&P because the warranty on the gun was expiring, the department said in a statement to the Journal Sentinel. The decision to go with the P320 was made “after thorough research and analysis based on the information known and available at the time.”

In 2019, Sig Sauer announced Milwaukee’s purchase of the P320 in a news release that quoted then-Chief Alfonso Morales.

“We chose the Sig Sauer P320 as the official duty firearm for the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department based on the pistol’s superior performance, accuracy, and dependability throughout our rigorous testing process,” Morales said. “During this transition, we are finding that our officers appreciate the ability to choose their grip size based on the modularity of the P320, and we are seeing the positive effects of this comfort in higher qualifying scores overall.”

