The Union 'is over' as we know it and should become a 'voluntary association' of nations, claims Welsh Labour leader

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harry Yorke
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Drakeford
Mark Drakeford

The Welsh Labour leader has suggested the Union “is over” in its current form and should be reinvented as a “voluntary association” of four nations.

In comments rejected by Downing Street, First Minister Mark Drakeford complained of a lack of interaction with Boris Johnson and claimed there was “no institutional architecture to make the United Kingdom work”.

Appearing before the Commons Welsh affairs committee, he added: “It is all ad hoc, random, and made up as we go along. And I’m afraid that really is not a satisfactory basis to sustain the future of the UK.”

Mr Drakeford also described his own relationship with Mr Johnson as “remote” and claimed that the limited number of meetings during the pandemic had made the “security of the future of the UK” more difficult.

Calling for a new devolution settlement after the crisis, he added: “I do think the effect of the pandemic and the last 12 months has been to polarise opinion in Wales about the way it should be governed.

“What we have to do...is we have to recognise that the union as it is, is over. We have to create a new union.

“We have to demonstrate to people how we can recraft the UK in a way that recognises it as a voluntary association of four nations, in which we choose to pool our sovereignty for common purposes and for common benefits.

“Without the Prime Minister playing his part in all of that, I think it undermines the efforts of those of us – and I include myself certainly in this – who want to craft a successful future for the UK.”

Mr Drakeford’s comments appear to put him at odds with Sir Keir Starmer, who has sought to enhance Labour’s position as a unionist party since becoming Labour leader in April last year.

Asked about the intervention, the Prime Minister’s spokesman told reporters he “absolutely” did not share Mr Drakeford’s view on the Union.

A Downing Street spokesman added later: "We have confronted this virus as one United Kingdom, working with the devolved administrations and local partners. This will continue as we move to build back better together.

"There have been hundreds of meetings and calls with the devolved administrations and local partners since the pandemic began - including the weekly calls between the first ministers, deputy first ministers and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

"This has also included COBR meetings, committees and dozens of other meetings with UK Government Ministers and officials. This will continue to be a key part of the planning and communication of the overall response.

"The PM has always fully supported devolution and this government continues to put the union at the heart of everything we do."

Separately, Number 10 also pushed back against claims that a second Scottish independence referendum could take place by the end of this year.

It came after the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford suggested a new poll could take place just months after the Holyrood elections in May.

Responding, a Downing Street spokesman said: "We’ve been very clear on our position; the PM will be the voice of the majority of Scottish people who voted decisively to remain part of the UK. He will stand against anyone trying to break our United Kingdom.

"Scottish people have been clear that what they want to see is the UK Government and devolved administrations working together to defeat this pandemic."

Recommended Stories

  • Sniper sought, no experience needed: Russian riot police launch recruitment ad blitz

    Russia's feared riot police have launched an online recruitment advertising blitz in the weeks since nationwide protests erupted over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Police forcefully dispersed tens of thousands of people who took part in three protests across Russia that spanned January and early February, when Navalny returned to the country from Germany and was later jailed for 2-1/2 years. Since then, riot police have advertised hundreds of times for jobs on recruitment websites such as HH.ru, run by Headhunter Group, Avito and Superjob.ru.

  • One Governor Is Standing in the Way of Opening Schools

    ‘I am a Democrat. He’s the governor, and a Democratic governor.” And with that explanation, North Carolina state senator Paul Lowe cast the deciding vote to sustain Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of a bipartisan bill offering in-person learning for kids. Seldom does a politician so openly declare a preference for party over parents, but honesty is a nice change of pace for elected Democrats in the Tar Heel State. Bless their hearts. On February 1, Republican state senators Deanna Ballard, Michael Lee, and Ralph Hise filed Senate Bill 37: In-Person Learning Choice for Families. The bill sponsors recognized that a scientific consensus had emerged on reopening schools, one that supported “decisive action” through a bill that expedited students’ return to the classroom. “For months, we’ve heard from families and students who are clamoring to return to in-person learning,” Ballard and Lee said. “The science and data show that we can reopen schools safely.” The legislation presented to the General Assembly was even-handed, balancing school districts’ needs with demand for in-person instruction among students and parents. It mandated that special-needs students have access to full-time, in-person instruction. It gave school boards the ability to offer a range of in-person options to all other students. It expected that schools would enforce measures to mitigate COVID transmission, and empowered school boards to suspend in-person learning if infections caused staffing levels to plummet or infection rates to surge. This measured approach led to quick passage in the state senate and house with bipartisan supermajorities. Republican support was unanimous in both chambers. The bill picked up three Democratic votes in the Senate (including eventual veto-override turncoat Senator Paul Lowe) and eight Democratic votes in the House. It quickly landed on the governor’s desk. In a statement released the day of the final conference committee vote, Governor Cooper suggested he was unwilling to sign it. “Children should be back in the classroom safely, and I can sign this legislation if it adheres to DHHS health safety guidance for schools and protects the ability of state and local leaders to respond to emergencies,” Cooper complained. “This bill currently falls short on both of these fronts.” While kids and parents suffered, the governor stalled. Nine days later, in a textbook Friday afternoon news dump last week, he vetoed the legislation at 4:54 p.m. Why did Cooper veto a bill supported by fellow Democrats? Many suspect he was placating the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE), a teachers’-union affiliate and longtime ally of Cooper and the North Carolina Democratic Party. The Cooper administration and the NCAE were at odds over the state’s pandemic response leading up to the 2020 election. Outspoken NCAE members demanded Cooper use his executive powers to close all public schools indefinitely. But Cooper understood that such a dictatorial declaration would not sit well with an electorate struggling to balance the demands of work with mandated remote learning. His election opponent, Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest, had promised voters to open schools immediately. Cooper struck a middle ground, acknowledging public school teachers’ concerns while carving out additional opportunities for districts to expand in-person instruction. Caution and optimism became a recurring theme of his televised briefings, and it appealed to a weary electorate. Cooper’s balancing act won him a narrow reelection, with just over 51.5 percent of the vote. But after the election, we learned that it was just that: an act. Cooper acquiesced to NCAE demands on issues such as prioritizing teacher vaccinations, placing them above cancer patients in the priority list. And in February, Cooper proposed using state dollars to award $2,500 bonuses for teachers and principals and $1,500 bonuses for school staff for their “courage and commitment to educating our children.” All of this, inexplicably, for a self-described union in decline: According to the latest membership data available, the group lost a third of its active membership over the last five years. Today, it represents only around one in five North Carolina public-school teachers. Yet its leaders are unfazed. They admire the Chicago Teachers Union model of rambunctious unionism and wish only to grow their political influence in North Carolina, viewing COVID-19 as a means to that end. In a widely shared campaign document, NCAE leaders wrote that “tapping into re-entry anxiety” would help the group elect endorsed candidates (mostly Democrats) in the 2020 election and strengthen themselves for future political contests. While Cooper and the NCAE have worked hard to stall Republican efforts to put kids first, it came at a price. Shortly after Cooper’s veto, a flash poll by the John Locke Foundation (where I work) of 600 likely North Carolina voters revealed Cooper at odds with the public: 59 percent supported the reopening bill; 28 percent opposed. Moreover, pluralities opposed Cooper’s veto and would support overriding it. 80 percent of Republicans, 56 percent of Unaffiliateds, and 43 percent of Democrats supported S.B. 37. Nearly three out of four respondents believe the child’s parents or guardians are best suited to decide whether a child should attend in-person or virtual school. It’s not hard to see why. The results of extended remote learning are beginning to come in from state education officials to the state board of education, and they’re not pretty. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt, a recently elected Republican who has worked across the aisle to reopen schools, reported­ that 23 percent of North Carolina district school students are at risk for academic failure and haven’t made sufficient progress to be promoted to the next grade. In public charter schools, only 9 percent are at risk. Truitt’s staff also presented data on the fall administration of NC Math 1, NC Math 3, English II, and biology end-of-course tests taken mostly by high school students, and the Beginning-of-Grade 3 Reading Test that establishes a baseline for subsequent reading assessments. State officials rightly warned that these test scores will not show the complete picture, which will be provided later this year. Yet they remain a likely hint of coming disappointments. Compared with test scores from the fall semester of 2019–20, students performed significantly worse on most end-of-course tests administered this school year. The percentage of high school students who failed to reach proficiency in NC Math 1 increased from 48.2 percent last year to 66.4 percent this year. Additionally, a significantly higher percentage of students were not proficient in Biology and NC Math 3 this year. English II proficiency remained similar from last school year to the current one. The Beginning-of-Grade 3 Reading Test offered equally worrisome results. For example, the percentage of students scoring at the lowest of five achievement levels increased from 49.8 percent to 58.2 percent. This year, only around one in four students earned a score that placed them at grade level. As with the English II results, students’ overall performance on the Beginning-of-Grade 3 Reading Test was similar to the previous year’s. At a minimum, these results suggest that students will need extensive remediation in math and science. Shortly after media began previewing the test-score reports, public-school advocates insisted that sizable declines in student proficiency are no big deal because standardized tests are inherently flawed. In the capital city of Raleigh, for example, Wake County Board of Education member Jim Martin, a chemistry professor at N.C. State University, proclaimed that “the end-of-course exams are rarely a good measure, or even a valid measure, of learning.” Martin blamed the low scores on teachers’ decision to relax test preparation. Martin offered no evidence to support his hypotheses. Politics and science do not share the same evidentiary standard. But politics and science are often full of surprises. Less than 48 hours after state senate Democrats thwarted an attempt to override Cooper’s veto of S.B. 37, they sent a letter to the N.C. State Board of Education asking members to approve a plan to “offer all our children, including exceptional children, in-person instruction.” “We recognize that almost 90 percent of school districts offer or plan to offer in-person learning in the next few weeks,” they wrote. “However, we urge the Board of Education to ensure an option is available in all school districts.” It was a telling concession to the public’s will. Both parties recognize North Carolinians no longer support keeping children out of the classroom. Now Democrats want to save face. Their problem with S.B. 37 is that its primary sponsors were Republicans. So now they’re trying to work through the State Board of Education to achieve the same things the bill does. Some may call it smart strategy and a ‘win’ for Cooper, the NCAE, and North Carolina Democrats. But while they’ve played politics, the children have suffered in ways we don’t yet fully understand. I call that a loss for us all.

  • Suspect Arrested In the Murder of Elderly Filipino Man Out for Morning Walk in Phoenix

    A 40-year-old man was arrested after attacking and killing a 74-year-old Filipino man in Phoenix last month, according to police. Attack, injuries and death: Phoenix police found Juanito Falcon with injuries to his head after responding to a call at a parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken in 17th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Feb. 16 at around 11:20 a.m., according to ABC15. Falcon was walking when the alleged suspect, Marcus Williams, suddenly punched him, resulting in his head hitting the ground, police said.

  • Minnesota court rules 3rd-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin should be reinstated

    The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Friday ruled that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin should face a third-degree murder charge in the killing of George Floyd that had previously been dropped by a trial judge, the Star Tribune reports. Why it matters: Chauvin is currently facing charges for second-degree murder and manslaughter. The decision reverses the previous ruling and sends the case back to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, meaning that Chauvin's trial scheduled to begin next week could be delayed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "The district court has discretion to consider any additional arguments Chauvin might raise in opposition to the state's motion," the Appeals Court said, per the Tribune."But the district court's decision must be consistent with this opinion."Context: Last October, Cahill ruled that the third-degree charge was being dropped because Chauvin's actions did not put others in danger.Flashback: Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck for several minutes as he cried out, "I can't breathe," leading to Floyd's death.Go deeper: Minneapolis on edge ahead of Derek Chauvin trialMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • St. Louis-area mom, 2 children killed; baby taken, but safe

    A St. Louis-area man fatally shot his estranged wife and two of her children before fleeing with the couple's baby, who was later found safe, and then killed himself hours later on Friday as officers closed in on him, authorities said. The killings happened late Thursday in north St. Louis County, said St. Louis County police spokeswoman Tracy Panus. Police on Friday identified the victims as Roseann McCulley, 34, her 13-year-old son Kayden Johnson and her 6-year-old daughter Kaylee Brooks.

  • France backs Italy in vaccine ban as EU defends mechanism

    Europe's vaccine solidarity got a boost on Friday after France said it could emulate Italy's move to block coronavirus vaccine exports outside the European Union if that's what is needed to enforce the bloc's own contracts with drugs manufacturers. The European Union defended the Italian authorities' decision to stop a large shipment of doses destined for Australia as part of a longstanding feud with drug manufacturer AstraZeneca. The EU's executive arm said the decision was not targeting Australia but that it had been taken to ensure that AstraZeneca delivers the number of doses it committed to dispatching to EU countries.

  • Abbott: Texas mask mandate rollback ‘isn’t going to make that big of a change’

    The Republican governor also criticized President Joe Biden for accusing him of “neanderthal thinking.”

  • Letters to the Editor: If New Yorkers think Andrew Cuomo is a creep, let them vote him out

    Trump was accused of sexual misconduct by at least 25 women and faced few calls to resign. Why, then, is there so much pressure on Cuomo to leave?

  • New York doctor charged with five murders for alleged 'depraved' prescription abuse

    The charges mark the state’s first case of second-degree murder against a doctor for “depraved indifference to human life" through reckless prescribing of pill.

  • Survey finds that the reported exodus of tech companies from San Francisco's Bay Area is 'greatly exaggerated'

    Even of those that left San Francisco, more startups moved to Colorado than Texas. That's despite months of reports of a mass exodus.

  • Saudi-led coalition says it downed six Houthi drones fired at Khamis Mushait

    The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen said it intercepted six explosive drones fired towards the kingdom on Friday, with the Houthis claiming to have launched attacks into southern Saudi Arabia since dawn. Parts of the destroyed drones fell and injured a 10-year-old boy and also a man who was driving near the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi civil defence said. The Iran-aligned Houthis have stepped up cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities recently, mostly targeting the southern part of the country.

  • Democrats ask FBI for investigation into vaccine distribution; DeSantis pushes back

    Florida’s top Democrats ask the FBI to launch an investigation into Gov. Ron DeSantis for what they say is a “pay to play” scheme related to vaccine distribution.

  • Boris Johnson's unpopularity in Scotland 'irrelevant' to Holyrood election, says Douglas Ross

    Douglas Ross has argued that Boris Johnson's unpopularity in Scotland is irrelevant in the Holyrood election as the SNP raised the prospect of another independence referendum this year if Nicola Sturgeon gets a majority. The Scottish Tory leader accepted the Prime Minister would "play a role" in the campaign ahead of the planned May 6 ballot but insisted the party he leads is "distinct" from the UK Conservatives. Pressed whether Mr Johnson was a "help of hindrance" to him, with the Prime Minister having low approval ratings in Scotland, Mr Ross did not directly answer the question but noted that "he is not standing for election to Holyrood - I am." The SNP is expected to argue that Scots need to choose at the ballot box between being ruled by Mr Johnson or having another vote on separating from the UK, with Ms Sturgeon at the helm. But, following a week in which Ms Sturgeon and Alex Salmond have traded a barrage of accusations and blows, Mr Ross said the SNP's "lies and deceit" were damaging public trust in the Scottish Parliament. He said the Nationalists had used their 14 years in in government to focus on "division, constitutional wrangling, and trying to separate Scotland from the rest of the United Kingdom" rather than improving the education system or the NHS. His intervention came as Ian Blackford, the SNP's Westminster leader, insisted again that another separation referendum could be staged this year if Ms Sturgeon succeeds in winning a majority in May.

  • Mail on Sunday ordered to publish Meghan legal victory statement on front page

    The Mail On Sunday has been ordered by a High Court judge to publish a front-page statement about the Duchess of Sussex’s legal victory over its publication of a letter to her father. The Duchess’s lawyers sought an order requiring Associated Newspapers to publish a statement about her win on the front page of the newspaper and the home page of MailOnline “to act as a deterrent to future infringers”. Lord Justice Warby agreed that the newspaper needed to carry a story about the legal victory that was in line with the prominence it afforded its original story about the letter. On the top half of page three of the same edition, the Mail on Sunday must state that following a hearing in January, the High Court gave judgment for the Duchess on her claim for copyright infringement. It will also have to include the following statement: “The court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail On Sunday and in MailOnline. “There will be a trial of the remedies to which the Duchess is entitled, at which the court will decide whether the Duchess is the exclusive owner of copyright in all parts of the letter, or whether any other person owns a share.” The judge said the notice must also be published on MailOnline for one week, with a link to the court’s full ruling on Meghan’s victory – which was delivered in February. Lord Justice Warby said he felt these were “measured incursions” into the newspaper’s freedom to decide what it published and did not publish.

  • Arizona sheriff: Halted border wall construction is a ‘product of politics within policing’

    Cochise County, Ariz., Sheriff Mark Dannels discusses how the Biden administration's decision to stop border wall construction could impact his state and other border states.

  • U.S., EU agree tariff freeze in aircraft dispute, eye China

    The European Union and the United States agreed on Friday to suspend tariffs imposed on billions of dollars of imports in a 16-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies, and said any long-term solution would need to address Chinese competition. The two sides said in a joint statement that the four-month suspension will cover all U.S. tariffs on $7.5 billion of EU imports and all EU duties on $4 billion of U.S. products, which resulted from long-running World Trade Organization cases over subsidies for planemakers Airbus and Boeing. The suspension followed a telephone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, officials said.

  • Why Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Interview Is Causing Controversy in the UK

    ET is breaking down the latest news surrounding Prince Harry and Megan Markle ahead of their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

  • Firm behind Keystone pipeline hires Biden-linked lobbyists

    The company behind the Keystone XL pipeline broadened its advocacy team with Biden-linked lobbyists in January, public records show.Why it matters: The K Street hires weren't enough to save the pipeline, which President Biden effectively canceled during his first days in office. But they could help ensure similar projects don't meet the same fate.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's new: TransCanada Pipelines, TC Energy's principal operating subsidiary, retained a former senior Biden aide to lobby for the company in January.The company hired Putala Strategies and its eponymous principal, Christopher Putala, a former senior aide when Biden was in the Senate.Putala's lobbying registration filing, posted publicly on Thursday, said he will work on "matters concerning energy policy, including pipelines, storage facilities and power generation origination."Putala was officially hired Jan. 20 — the day his former boss was inaugurated as president.Five days earlier, TC Energy had hired another prominent lobbyist: the brother of Biden White House counselor Steve Ricchetti.Jeff Ricchetti's firm said it would work on "legislative issues affecting energy infrastructure, the safe and efficient transportation of natural gas and liquids energy, renewable electricity policy and alternative fuel sources like renewable natural gas and hydrogen."Ricchetti's hire was first reported this week by Bloomberg.What they're saying: In a statement to Axios, TC Energy spokesperson Marc Palazzo described the new lobbying hires as an extension of both Ricchetti's and Putala's prior advisory work."Chris Putala and Jeff Ricchetti have advised our company for the better part of a year and are part of a diverse team of advisors that provide strategic advice and counsel on a wide range of issues,” Palazzo said. Between the lines: In spite of those early Biden-era hires, the president rolled back U.S. government approval for Keystone XL during his first days in office, a move hailed by environmental policy advocates who'd campaigned against it for years.Keystone XL may be dead, but TC Energy has a history of developing cross-border pipelines, and said in January it has "a robust portfolio of other similarly high-quality opportunities under development."Its Biden-connected lobbying team could help ensure it can at least make its case to the White House more effectively in the future.No company — particularly in the energy space — wants to land at the center of a political firestorm. Lobbyists with the ear of the president and senior staff could allow a company to open channels of communication with top policymakers before the political or public relations campaigns take over.Editor's note: This story has been updated to include comments from TC Energy.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Referendum bill could see Scots vote on independence this year, SNP says

    New bill could trigger second independence referendum later this year, Ian Blackford said

  • England spin bowler Bess 'chucked under the bus', says Harmison

    Former paceman Steve Harmison said Dom Bess had been "chucked under the bus" by England after the off-spinner struggled against India during the fourth Test in Ahmedabad on Friday.