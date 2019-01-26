Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Investors Are Paying Above The Intrinsic Value

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Union Pacific by following the link below.

The model

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $5.97k $6.32k $6.76k $7.24k $8.24k Source Analyst x12 Analyst x12 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Present Value Discounted @ 10.73% $5.39k $5.16k $4.98k $4.82k $4.95k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$25b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 10.7%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$8.2b × (1 + 2.7%) ÷ (10.7% – 2.7%) = US$106b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$106b ÷ ( 1 + 10.7%)5 = US$64b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$89b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of $120.6. Relative to the current share price of $160.95, the stock is rather overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Union Pacific as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 10.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.101. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

