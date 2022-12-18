Union Pacific railroad puts its shipping limits on hold

FILE - A Union Pacific train engine sits in a rail yard on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Commerce, Calif. Federal regulators and shippers questioned Union Pacific’s decision to temporarily limit shipments from certain businesses more than 1,000 times this year as part of its effort to clear up congestion across the railroad. The head of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board Martin Oberman said Wednesday, Dec. 14, he’s concerned about UP’s increasing use of these embargoes because they disrupt operations of the businesses that rely on the railroad, and they haven’t seemed to help UP’s performance significantly either. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JOSH FUNK
·2 min read

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific says it will stop imposing temporary limits on certain businesses' shipments while it reviews the policy that federal regulators and shippers criticized at a hearing last week.

Union Pacific has put more than 1,000 of these embargoes in place this year — significantly more than all the other major freight railroads combined — as part of its effort to clear up congestion along the railroad. CEO Lance Fritz said a brief letter to the U.S. Surface Transportation Board Friday that UP will put all new embargoes on hold.

These orders that force businesses to temporarily limit their shipments and pull some of their railcars off of UP's network caught regulators eye because they are up significantly over the past few years. In 2018, UP used 140 of them, according to the STB.

Members of the STB and companies that rely on railroads to deliver their raw materials and finished products said at last week's two-day hearing that the embargoes disrupt business operations and drive up shipping costs because companies may have to resort to more expensive shipping options, like trucking.

Many businesses are served by only one railroad. Their bulk products may not be well suited to being delivered by trucks, so they don't have many options when Union Pacific imposes limits.

Normally, railroads use embargoes in extreme conditions when something outside their control, like a flood or bridge fire, hurts their ability to haul freight. Business groups, however, say they believe deep cuts in UP’s workforce are a major reason the Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad is having so much trouble meeting customer expectations.

Union Pacific executives argued at the hearing that these temporary limits are needed to help improve the performance of the railroad, but STB Chairman Martin Oberman said they haven't seem to help Union Pacific significantly because its performance statistics still lag behind where they should be.

Recommended Stories

  • Rail union leader retires to clear way for upstart who won

    The longtime head of the second-largest rail union announced Friday that he will clear the way for the upstart candidate who beat him by retiring instead of fighting to keep his office in a second election. Eddie Hall received 509 more votes than Dennis Pierce in the election that reflects how frustrated engineers are with the contract they received this fall after three years of bargaining that doesn't resolve all their quality-of-life concerns about demanding schedules, the lack of paid sick leave and the way they are treated by the freight railroads. Pierce, who has led Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen since 2010, said he will step down at the end of the year.

  • U.N. shelves bid by Afghan Taliban, Myanmar junta for representation

    The United Nations General Assembly on Friday approved postponing - for the second time - a decision on whether the Afghan Taliban administration and the Myanmar junta can send a United Nations ambassador to New York. The 193-member General Assembly approved without a vote the decision by the U.N. credentials committee, which also deferred a decision on rival claims to Libya's U.N. seat.

  • KU basketball vs. Indiana: Probable starters, tipoff, TV info, facts and figures

    The Kansas Jayhawks will meet the Indiana Hoosiers at 11 a.m. Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.

  • Polls open in Tunisian parliamentary election

    STORY: Taking place 12 years to the day after vegetable seller Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire in an act of protest that sparked the Arab Spring, the vote is being boycotted by political parties which have accused Saied of mounting a coup.Voters will be choosing a parliament largely defanged by a new constitution, approved with a low turnout in a July referendum that was engineered by Saied to shift Tunisia back towards a presidential system.Nejib Chebbi, head of an anti-Saied coalition including Ennahda, has labelled the election a "still-born farce".Saied shut the previous parliament down last year, surrounding the legislature with tanks and assuming near total authority.Voting is due to take place from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. (0700 GMT-1700 GMT).

  • LA passed a ‘mansion tax.’ Would it work in SLO County?

    “It was the idea of soaking rich homeowners that no doubt resonated with voters,” writes The Tribune Editorial Board. | OPINION

  • WATCH: Colder temperatures moving into the Mid-South

    WATCH: Colder temperatures moving into the Mid-South

  • British Airways accidentally flew a pet dog to Saudi Arabia instead of Nashville, leaving it traumatized, report says

    Five-year-old Bluebell has caused thousands of dollars's worth of damage since a traumatic 60-hour ordeal, her owners told the Mirror.

  • 'Something to Talk About' songwriter Shirley Eikhard dies

    Shirley Eikhard, the singer-songwriter who supplied songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris, Anne Murray, Chet Atkins and found lasting fame penning Bonnie Raitt‘s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. Eikhard died Thursday at Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville, Ontario, due to complications from cancer, said publicist Eric Alper. The blues-rock smash hit “Something to Talk About” was written in 1985 and Eikhard had offered it to Murray and other artists, who all declined to record it.

  • Massive wave hits Durban beach in South Africa; 3 dead

    South Africa’s coastal city of Durban has closed its North Beach after three people died when they were hit by a large wave, emergency officials said on Sunday. The Emergency Medical Services “responded to reports of a freak wave that swept a group of beachgoers against the pier causing multiple injuries,” EMS spokesman Njabulo Dlungele said. Durban is usually a hive of activity around the holiday season, attracting local and international tourists to its beaches.

  • Idaho cobalt mine could help transition U.S. to green energy, but at what cost?

    A new cobalt mine near Salmon has raised the stature of Idaho’s extraction economy, and brought back memories of environmental damage.

  • Central Park Attacker Yells 'Kanye 2024' In Antisemitic Attack

    The victim, 63, broke his hand and chipped a tooth in the assault, according to the NYPD.

  • Furnace maintenance believed to be possible cause in large Gwinnett house fire, officials say

    Firefighters were told an HVAC technician had been to the house to service the furnace earlier that morning.

  • Catherine Zeta-Jones loves this British skin-care brand — and this holiday gift set is $65 off!

    Score a sweet $65 off the wildly popular Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream and Cleansing Balm gift set.

  • Why isn’t Tom Brady going deep anymore?

    TAMPA — If only we could be a fly pattern on the wall of the Bucs offensive meeting room, perhaps the mystery of the disappearing deep ball from the offense could be solved. In 381 completions this season — which leads the NFL for the second year in a row — 45-year-old Tom Brady has only attempted 38 throws of 20-plus air yards or more. Consequently, or perhaps as the result of a conscious ...

  • Why wasn’t Wichita State-Oklahoma State basketball game available on ESPN streaming?

    Fans who weren’t in attendance for Saturday’s game were frustrated they missed the entire first half of action.

  • LA Mayor Bass signs directive to speed up affordable housing projects

    L.A. Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive hoping to fast-track affordable housing in the city as she continues her push to fight homelessness.

  • Officials explain odd calls on Vikings CB Chandon Sullivan’s two reversed touchdowns

    Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan had two touchdowns called back by officials against the Colts. Here's how it was all explained.

  • 7 Industries That Bucked Inflation and Surged in 2022

    It was a tough year for most industries. CEOs in sectors across an array of business sectors -- from restaurants and furniture stores to motor vehicle and parts dealers -- wrangled with market...

  • Tesla plans to announce Mexico EV plant as soon as next week -Bloomberg News

    The plant will be located in Santa Catarina in Monterrey city, the capital of Nuevo Leon state in Mexico, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Final details are still being worked out, and the talks with the company have involved both the state government and Mexico's foreign relations ministry, the report said. It is unclear what models Tesla would produce in the Mexican factory or when it would begin production, Bloomberg said.

  • France's dismay mixed with awe for Messi in World Cup final

    Losing to Argentina wasn't the end they hoped for. Because if France had to lose, then Lionel Messi winning was a decent second-best. The knowledge that they'd been treated to one of the greatest finals of all time helped fans of Les Bleus overcome the tears and the agony of Sunday’s epic win by Argentina in a penalty shootout.