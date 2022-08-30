Union Pacific railroad worker dies in train derailment in El Paso's Lower Valley

A Union Pacific railroad employee died and several homes were evacuated after a train derailment Monday night in the Riverside area of the Lower Valley, the El Paso Fire Department said.

Two train cars derailed and damaged a fence, a backyard shed and a gas meter, leading to the precautionary evacuation of nearby homes at 9:30 p.m. along Barton Street near Franklin Drive, fire officials said.

About 50 residents were allowed back into their homes about 11:30 p.m. after the damaged gas line was shut down and secured by Texas Gas Service, the Fire Department and Union Pacific said.

Union Pacific said that the one of its employees died during the derailment, which occurred during the process for an arriving train at the Alfalfa Rail Yard, which is farther west on the tracks in the Ramona area.

"We continue to work with local and federal authorities on the investigation and are not releasing the employee’s name, at this time," Union Pacific said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the employee’s family and coworkers. Union Pacific employees are encouraged to call the Employee Assistance Line 24/7 for additional support."

The death is under investigation by the El Paso Police Department. The identity of the person who died has not been disclosed by authorities.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Union Pacific railroad worker killed in El Paso train derailment