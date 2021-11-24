Union prosecutor seeks public's help in Plainfield violent robberies

PLAINFIELD – Authorities have asked for the public's help in solving a series of violent street robberies targeting lone Hispanic males during the early morning and daytime hours.

The robberies over the past several weeks appear to have been committed by a group of between two and four males who are using stolen vehicles, according to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel.

“The investigation into these intolerable attacks has been ongoing and was ramped up after four robberies of Hispanic males were reported over this past weekend” Daniel said on Wednesday.

The investigation has developed information possibly linking the current attacks to numerous other robberies dating back to spring.

The prosecutor’s office and Plainfield Police Department have released video footage in hopes that a member of the public will recognize one or more of the perpetrators or have information that would assist in identifying the suspects, additional victims or persons with more information.

Anyone with information about these robberies is urged to contact Plainfield Police Sgt. Thomas Collina at 732-620-2209 or Union County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Alex Lanza at 908- 672-2011.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org. Tips that result in an indictment and conviction may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 from the Union County Crime Stoppers.

