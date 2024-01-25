Union seeks school input

Jan. 25—The Pullman School Board meeting drew quite an audience Wednesday night, with dozens coming to watch the Pullman Education Association propose a partnership with administration.

The association, a union of Pullman schoolteachers, professionals and staff, asked that the groups work together to address issues in the educational system like understaffing, mental health accessibility and funding.

"Challenges in education are so broad," Rex Thornton, president of the association, said in an interview. "Over the past few years, education has changed, discipline has changed. We're still trying to catch up from 2019, and we want to come at this as a proactive approach."

Heidi Fluegel, a teacher at Lincoln Middle School in Pullman and representative of the association, said the union surveyed its members to identify the district's greatest challenges. Looking at its results, the association came to the consensus that all staff and students need consistent, quality-building leadership, equitable support and sufficient staffing levels in every building.

The association would like to partner with administration to have sufficient staffing at every school. Fluegel said there's a lack of adequate substitutes to cover for absences, and retention is low in both para-educator and special education staff.

She added there is a critical need for counseling and mental health support for students, and the district should address pay inequities for mental health therapists while providing competitive compensation to keep critical support staff. Staffing resources should be allocated equitably and be based on the needs of the student population so special education requirements are met with fidelity and mental health support is available for students, Fluegel said.

She said with consistent, quality leadership, Pullman schools can create a transparent and welcoming learning environment where everyone feels appreciated, supported, valued and listened to.

And the association and administration should work together to gain support from the community for two replacement levies in the coming February election to secure vital funding.

"We have (issues in) educational-wide systems that we need to address," Thornton said. "We want administration, the community and (the association) to get together and find a way to come together to really address this."

No action was taken; the partnership was proposed during the board's public comment period, serving as an opportunity for its members to listen to concerns before further review.

Board meetings have grown in popularity over the past month. During a recent meeting, a group of teachers, staff and community members made comments about the school's cultural climate. Concerns included the district's hiring practices, diversity goals and projects.

Earlier this month, that same group held a private meeting to speak on issues present in schools. Some of the district's administrative personnel came to observe, but were asked to leave.

Thornton said the association had nothing to do with the meeting, but some of its members attended.

In response to some concerns brought to the board's attention during the last meeting, Superintendent Bob Maxwell gave an overview of the district's recruitment, interviewing and hiring processes.

He said the Pullman district is one of few in Washington that requires training to be a part of a hiring or interview team. Trainings address employment law, training components like candidate competencies and bias awareness training.

He added the interview process goes through many steps before the candidate is hired, and applications are looked over by a variety of eyes. Also, all staff members must have all valid certifications before performing duties.

Many took an opportunity to voice their opinions during the public comment period, all hinting at an overarching theme of better communication between administration, staff and the community. Others brought up concerns within the district like diversity, morale in the workplace and more.

Yolanda Wilke, special education para-educator at Lincoln Middle School, said she feels the district does not include classified staff within the same discussions as other educators, and is unsatisfied with administration's current attempts to address issues.

"When will the Pullman School District actually listen with real intentions rather than predatory listening that has become common practice," Wilke said.

Stephanie Bray, principal of Franklin Elementary School, said organizational culture should include absolutely everyone, and when there's a striving for feedback everybody should be a part of the conversation.

"Change can't happen if there's a willingness to blame others or point fingers ... it can create a division," Bray said. "In order for change to happen there has to be an acknowledgement that we all must participate, engage and we all must assume responsibility for what our role is in that situation and what our role is in that change. And for that solution-minded thinking to happen, there needs to be in-person conversations with specifics that's goal oriented."

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com