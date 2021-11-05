UNION TOWNSHIP – Police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a 24-year-old township man dead, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, township police responded to the 1200 block of Coolidge Avenue, where they found Isaiah Spicer, who had sustained serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

At this time, there is no known further threat to the community and there is no indication of gang involvement, police said.

More: New Brunswick police investigate after Franklin man killed in shooting

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sergeant Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492, Sergeant William Fettes at 908-771-2065, or Union Police Department Detective William Young at 908-851-5037.

Information can also be provided to Union County Crime Stoppers by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

Email: alewis@njpressmedia.com

Alexander Lewis is an award-winning reporter and photojournalist whose work spans many topics. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Union shooting on Coolidge Avenue leaves one dead, police say