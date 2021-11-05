Union slams decision to deny N.Y. state trooper bail in Monica Goods case

The head of the union representing a state trooper charged with killing 11-year-old Monica Goods in an upstate police chase blasted a judge’s decision to deny him bail.

Thomas Mungeer, president of the State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, called Ulster County Supreme Court Judge Bryan Rounds’ decision Thursday to keep Trooper Christopher Baldner behind bars pending trial “an American travesty.”

" I cannot help but wonder how justice was served by what I believe was an unexplainable and irrational decision by the judge,” he said in a statement. “Members of law enforcement have been demoted to a second class of citizens and we continue to play on an unlevel playing field.”

Baldner is charged with murder, manslaughter and reckless endangerment in connection with Monica’s death following a high speed pursuit on the night of Dec. 22, 2020.

The trooper pulled over an SUV driven by Monica’s father, Tristin Goods, for speeding on I-87 in Ulster County. An argument ensued and Baldner blasted the interior of the SUV with pepper spray that hit Monica, her sister Tristina, 12, the father and stepmother.

Tristin Goods drove away fearing for his life. Baldner gave chase and allegedly rammed the SUV twice. The second collision caused Goods’ SUV to flip over a guardrail, killing Monica.

“This is not an American travesty,” said Sanford Rubenstein, lawyer for Monica’s mother Michelle Surrency. “This is an American tragedy.”

Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for the state court system, defended the judge’s decision to remand the trooper.

“An Ulster County Grand Jury, consisting of 23 citizens, indicted him for murder among other lesser charges. Based on those charges, that is what the judge determined to be the appropriate bail to insure the defendant’s return to court,” Chalfen said.

Mungeer also suggested Attorney General Letitia James, whose office conducted a 10-month investigation leading to the indictment, is playing politics with the case. James announced she was running for governor two days after Baldner was indicted.

“I simply cannot ignore the specter of the unholy alliance of the legal process that seems now to be intertwined in the stench of both state and county politics in this case; from the apparent political grandstanding by the attorney general’s office” to the judge’s decision, Mungeer said.

Mungeer alleged that Tristin Goods “reckless actions” started the chain of events. “The false narrative that has been provided thus far will be corrected in the coming months,” he said.

The Ulster District Attorney and state AG’s office did not respond to requests for comment.