Union Station to close Thursday after shooting near Chiefs Super Bowl rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station said it will be closed Thursday following a shooting Wednesday at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally that left one person dead and over 20 injured.

Union Station said this is out “out of respect for the victims, families and ongoing investigation in the surrounding area.”

The station said it plans to reopen Friday morning.

Union Station said post office box holders will have access only into the P.O. Box area via the West Main Level Doors.

Amtrak customers should enter only via our B Level lower rotunda where they can be met by security to verify Amtrak ticket/tickets.

At the conclusion of the rally Wednesday, there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck, a KCPD spokesperson said. The shooting happened near West Pershing and Kessler roads.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves confirmed one person died and over 20 people were injured by gunfire.

KCPD has set up a tips line for people who witnessed the shooting incident, has any video or was a victim of the shooting who hasn’t yet reported being shot to call (816) 413-3477.

Patients were transported to University Health, St. Luke’s and Children’s Mercy Hospital, officials said.

St. Luke’s confirmed it has one critical patient and three walk-in patients with minor injuries, not gunshot related. University Health said it has eight shooting victims, including two in critical condition, and four other patients who were injured but not shot.

Children’s Mercy said it has 12 patients, and 11 are children. Nine of those patients have gunshot wounds. All of them are expected to recover.

Including gunshot victims and other injuries, nearly 30 were injured in the shooting, according to information from hospital officials.

Two armed people were initially arrested, police said, and later Wednesday, Graves updated that a third person is now in custody.

Graves said they have recovered at least one firearm from the scene. She did not have any information on a motive for the shooting.

